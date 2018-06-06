Summer literary events: Readings, appearances, poetry

John Timpane is the books/fine arts editor/writer for the Inquirer. His beat includes books, social media, dance, theater, art, museums, and classical music. From 1997 to 2008 he was the Commentary page editor.

Authors coming to local venues this summer include (clockwise from upper left:) Jon Meacham, Janet Benton, Michael Smerconish, Adele Griffin, Andrew McCarthy, and Miriam Seidel.

It is an unusually busy summer for literary events in our area. Here are only a few of the celebrations and big-name authors coming to your friendly local library or bookstore:

Andrew McCarthy and Adele Griffin (6 p.m. June 13, Doylestown Bookshop). McCarthy is a movie star and travel writer, and Griffin is a Philly native and two-time National Book Award finalist. Both have new novels, McCarthy’s Just Fly Away and Griffin’s Tell Me No Lies. (215-230-7610, doylestownbookshop.com)

Miriam Seidel, The Speed of Clouds (6 p.m. June 14, Penn Book Center). Philly writer with her first novel. (215-222-7600, pennbookcenter.com)

Bloomsday (11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 16, Rosenbach Museum and Library). On this day in 1904, Leopold Bloom walked the streets of Dublin in James Joyce’s masterpiece, Ulysses. The Rosenbach Museum and Library hosts a daylong outdoor reading, featuring many Philadelphia celebs, plus music, food trucks, and a beer garden. (215-732-1600, rosenbach.org).

Michael Smerconish, Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right: American Life in Columns (7:30 p.m. June 17, Free Library of Philadelphia). Smerconish, a longtime Inquirer columnist, and a host on SiriusXM and CNN, collects his columns on the American scene. (215-567-4341, freelibrary.org.)

Paul Offit, Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren’t Your Best Source of Health Information (7:30 p.m. June 25, Free Library of Philadelphia). The title about says it all. The vaccine inventor, Penn professor, director of the Vaccine Education Center at CHOP, and science and health writer takes up arms against those who muck up our ways of learning the truth about health matters. (215-567-4341, freelibrary.org).

Jon Meacham, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels (7:30 p.m. July 12, Free Library of Philadelphia). Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and cable news pundit whose new book sees the political turmoil of 2018 in the light of other turbulent times in this country. (215-567-4341, freelibrary.org).

Janet Benton (7:30 p.m. July 19, Open Book Bookstore). Author of the acclaimed novel Lili de Jong. (267-627-4888, openbookphilly.com).

Gwen Florio, Silent Hearts (7 p.m. Aug. 1, Main Point Books). The former Inquirer reporter with her second novel. (484-580-6978, mainpointbooks.com).