Sonya Yoncheva cancels Tosca with Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin May 1

Peter Dobrin is a classical music critic and culture writer. Born in New York, raised in Miami, he has an undergraduate degree in performance from the University of Miami, and a master's degree in music criticism from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Citing illness, Sonya Yoncheva has canceled upcoming performances of Tosca with the Philadelphia Orchestra, an orchestra spokeswoman said. The Bulgarian soprano has been suffering from double otitis (an ear infection) and has been advised not to travel, said the spokeswoman.

The appearance by Yoncheva, much praised for her powerful, crystalline sound, was hailed as one of the high points in the orchestra’s season. It was to have marked her Philadelphia Orchestra debut. “I finally got the Tosca that I’ve been dreaming about,” said conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Feb., 2016, when the season was announced. “It’s a Puccini opera that I have not so far conducted complete.”

Yoncheva’s recent illness has led to cancellations elsewhere. A replacement has not been named for the title role in the orchestra’s semi-staged production of the opera, whose performances are set for May 12, 16, and 19 at the Kimmel Center.