'Stellar Masses' celebrate universe, community, sacredness with poetry, storytelling, song, and soul

With poetry, story, music, song, movies, and above all spirit, a spoken-word festival called Stellar Masses goes into orbit on May 9, 10, and 16, with a get-down party on May 12.

Wednesday it’s Stellar Mass I: Firmament, at the Free Library Skyline Room & Terrace. Thursday it’s Stellar Mass II: Heaven, at the Iron Gate Theater. Saturday night, Hive Revival: A Stellar Masses Get Down, takes over Union Transfer. And Stellar Mass III: Earth, supernovas on May 16, at the Fels Planetarium.

The words Stellar Masses zing into space. Constellations of stars will be on hand, both the distant, twinkly kind (especially at the Fels Planetarium) and the human kind, literary stars world such as Samuel Delaney, current city poet laureate Raquel Salas Rivera, and the organizer, former poet laureate Yolanda Wisher.

Masses, though … it has a churchy vibe. Wisher, who’s organizing it all, calls the masses “pop-up churches of the soul.” She is the spoken word curator at Philadelphia Contemporary, the collaborative cultural-organization-currently-without-walls created by former PAFA director Harry Philbrick. (Spoken word curator? Could there be a more perfect job for Wisher? “It’s a dream job,” she says. “I can’t believe it’s possible.”)

OK, so what will be happening at these Stellar Masses? Wisher, who describes herself as “the heathen in a family full of religious folks,” says, “We’re borrowing motifs from church services. Our preachers are the poets and writers; the choir are our musicians. In church, there’s community, music, the rituals of performance. And I find the same thing all the time where the spoken word is performed, on a healing, spiritual level.”

Samuel R. Delaney is one the greatest stars of Stellar Masses. He’ll be in “Heaven” on Thursday night, along with Rivera, poet Alexis Pauline Gumbs, and others. Much-honored writer of speculative fiction (Babel-17, The Einstein Intersection; Dahlgren) and memoir (Heavenly Breakfast), Delaney is a longtime professor of English and creative writing at Temple University, a member of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame, and, for many, a high priest of sorts. (Gumbs, who’ll deliver “The Word” at Stellar Mass II with Delaney, says, “He’s blown my mind in all the best ways.”)

“There’s a good argument that art has replaced religion in many people’s lives,” Delaney says. “It’s only recently,” he says, “since the composer Richard Wagner, that attendees weren’t supposed to talk during concerts or theater productions, according art the attention and respect once reserved for the sacred.” He’ll read from his novella The Atheist in the Attic, about a meeting between the philosophers Liebniz and Spinoza. Is his reading style priestly? “I’d say theatrical,” he says, “in that you want to audience to pay attention. I enjoy feeling the closeness and intimacy that can come from people really listening.”

“To me,” Gumbs says, “these Stellar Masses seem connected to those times before we had any forms of media, when people looked at the stars and decided what they meant. We can gather and ask, ‘What meaning do we make of dark energy, dark matter, and an expanding universe?’ ”

Gumbs calls poetry “a technology of us being aware, noticing, seeing the larger patterns of life, and we can attune ourselves, be more present. The whole universe is a poet, and by being a poet, ‘I’m saying I want to be a part of that, I’m here.’ ”

If that sounds priestly, well, meet Rev. Marvin K. White, currently the public theologian in residence at First Church Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. He’s the author of four volumes of poetry. He’ll deliver The Word at Stellar Mass III: Earth. For him, Stellar Masses aren’t about somehow “inviting” the sacred “in.” “The sacred is excited to join us,” he says, “the moment we all call ourselves sacred.” He wants to “open the church up to people who have been told they don’t belong.”

“I’m black, gay, and a Jehovah’s witness,” says Rev. White. “The fact that I went to seminary and became a preacher is still freaking my family out. I’m also a geek. I like the new model of our solar system, which moves through space at 70,000 kilometers an hour. Let’s go! Let’s match that movement and get on board, not feel that we’re being left behind.”

If that doesn’t make you want to reach the beyond with the storytellers, poets, slammers, filmmakers, and singers, whatever could? Wisher likes the way “we’re doing something ancient, and at the same time super-contemporary. We’re exploring what’s sacred in the ways we make art with the spoken word.” You got to look up to get down.