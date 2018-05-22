5 other places you'll find Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture

Man announces bank robbery next to La Salle's campus, security guard responds: 'not today' May 18

LOVE sculpture in Center City is just one of dozens across the world.

Famed pop artist Robert Indiana left behind a legacy with a single four-letter word.

Indiana, who died Saturday in his home at the age of 89, was the mind behind the iconic LOVE sculpture found on JFK Plaza — a work that’s become interwoven in the fabric of Philadelphia’s culture since its installation in the mid 1970s.

But the sculpture that gave the plaza its LOVE Park nickname is hardly the only one of its kind. You’ll find dozens of others like it across the nation and even other parts of the world.

Indiana was open about his “love-hate” relationship with the the art, which he said was the 20th century’s “most plagiarized work” after it was never properly copyrighted.

“I am a father to a bad child,” Indiana once told the New York Times. “It bit me.”

Here are five other places you can see versions of the iconic sculpture.

1. University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphians wanting to dodge all the lovebirds and tourists using the sculpture at JFK Plaza as a backdrop can meander west to the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. Found in Blanche Levy Park, the 1966 sculpture was donated to the school by art dealer Jeffrey Loria in 1996, according to Penn.

The sculpture received some strong reaction from its student body, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported in 1999. Here are a few quotes:

•”It’s a copy of what’s downtown, and I think its disgusting,” said senior Josh Croll.

•”Its kind of tacky,” junior Jon Sell said. “I think they should set it on fire and put it on top of the high rises.”

•”I love it and hate it at the same time,” said junior Victor Chien.

2. U.S. Stamp

It was never just a sculpture — LOVE was originally designed as a Christmas card for New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 1965, and became a popular stamp in 1973, according to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.



3. Washington, D.C.

Indiana translated his work into other languages. This “AMOR” sculpture, seen in Madrid in 2006, is now on display at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

Look familiar? It should. “AMOR,” first installed in Philadelphia during Pope Francis’ visit in 2015 as part of the World Meeting of Families now has a home at 18th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

4. Israel

Similarly, a sculpture spelling “AHAVA,” meaning “love” in Hebrew by Indiana can be spotted at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

5. Indiana

The Indiana-born artist’s original “LOVE” sculpture, according to USA Today, can be found at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, where is was installed in 1970. It recently underwent restoration.

“Mr. Indiana and his works of art are an iconic symbol of love in the Indianapolis community and we are honored to continue his legacy,” the museum said in an Instagram post.