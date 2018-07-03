Philly Pops Independence Mall concert rained out

Leonard Bernstein's daughter tells Philly: My dad would love 'Hamilton' and be 'a little jealous'

A few music fans remain on the mall after the Philly Pops annual patriotic concert at Independence Hall was cancelled due to inclement weather conditions July 3, 2018. The POPS on Independence was to be part of the city’s July Fourth Wawa Welcome America celebration. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

The band showed up ready to play, the audience was in its spot.

But so was the rain and lightning, and so Tuesday evening’s Philly Pops concert of Americana on Independence Mall was called off at the last minute.

Rain delays are not uncommon at outdoor venues, but pops leaders said a forecast calling for continuing lightning made that option impossible. The concert will not be rescheduled.

The pops has performed the concert with Independence Hall as a backdrop annually for several decades. This one was to have been the ensemble’s first appearance with Todd Ellison since the New York conductor was named music director and principal conductor a couple of weeks ago.

“I didn’t know it was on my bucket list to conduct at Independence Hall, but it turns out it was,” said Ellison after the audience and musicians were sent home.

And it still is.