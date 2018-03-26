Philadelphia Orchestra to name new president: Matías Tarnopolsky out of Berkeley

Matías Tarnopolsky, director of Cal Performances at the University of California, Berkeley, since 2009, is to be the Philadelphia Orchestra’s new president and CEO.
Although the orchestra’s board has not yet voted on the decision and no contract has been signed, the orchestra has a verbal agreement with Tarnopolsky, a source said.
Cal Performances is a presenting organization with a major season, and Tarnopolsky also has experience in the orchestra world. He is former vice president of artistic planning for the New York Philharmonic and senior director of artistic planning for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Born in Buenos Aires and raised in London, he holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music and musicology from the University of London, King’s College.
A board vote could come as early as today, the source said. It is not yet clear when Tarnopolsky will take up his Philadelphia post.
