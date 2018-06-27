Philadelphia History Museum is closing to the public

Rare version of the Declaration of Independence on display at the Museum of the American Revolution just in time for July 4th

The Philadelphia History Museum, mandated by the city charter as Philadelphia’s official attic for all things made and owned here, whether President Washington’s desk or Mike Schmidt’s batting helmet, will close to the public Monday, July 2, for an undetermined period of time, museum officials said Tuesday evening.

The closing comes as talks of a partnership with Temple University have broken down after considerable optimism of an alliance expressed as recently as April.

A reduction in city financial support for the coming year leaves the museum, formerly known as the Atwater Kent Museum, unable to maintain public hours, museum officials said.

While public visiting will end, officials at the museum said some non-public operations, including an intensive assessment of its collections that had begun in connection with the possible merger or partnership with Temple University will continue.

Joe Lucia, dean of the Temple libraries, said in a terse email Tuesday evening that the partnership talks have ended.

“After careful study, Temple has decided not to pursue an alliance with the Philadelphia History Museum at this time though we will continue to engage in some collaborative activities,” Lucia wrote. “We wish this important institution all the best as it moves forward with restructuring plans.”

The message seems to leave open the door for further talks on some kind of alliance down the road. On Wednesday, Lucia said that “we will still be doing some collaborative activities as long as there … is an entity to collaborate with us. The major change is that Temple, because of other institutional priorities, will not be pursuing an organizational merger of any kind with PHM.”

A spokeswoman for Mayor Kenney said that the city “remains committed to finding a way that will allow the museum to continue its important mission.”

The spokeswoman, Sarah Reyes, did not say what the city is now doing or might do to shore up the museum, adding in an email that “we hope to be able to announce next steps at some point soon.”

Reyes said that “discussions on keeping PHM open are ongoing,” but would not elaborate who might be involved in discussions — outside of the administration and its struggling museum.

Reyes added in a separate email Wednesday that “it would be inappropriate to provide details until the matter is resolved.”

Charles Croce, museum executive director and chief executive, said the city, which owns the historic museum building on South Seventh Street just south of Market Street, will provide a subsidy of $250,000 for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. That amounts to a reduction of about $50,000 from this past year.

“The city has said to us we’re going to reduce our commitment to the museum,” Croce said. “We’ve heard that for quite awhile. It happened sooner rather than later.”

The practical result is that city funding for four museum positions has been eliminated and replaced by the $250,000 operating subsidy.

Two positions, a municipal guard and the museum’s registrar are union positions and have transferred to different city agencies. Croce has, as he put it, “been re-engaged” by the museum board as executive director. The museum’s director of collections has not been rehired.

For visitors, that means the closed sign will be on the door beginning Monday. For how long is the question. Croce dangled the possibility of six months but acknowledged he did not know.

“We have to suspend museum operations in order to concentrate on collections evaluation,” Croce said, citing “lack of staff and lack of financing.”

When asked about the talks with Temple, Croce said, apparently without irony, that “they are progressing slower than we would like.”

On Wednesday, Croce allowed that “the formal alliance is on hold for now,” but he added that “we still have projects we are working on, including one with Temple Contemporary.”

The city budget document, which was released during the spring, deems fiscal year 2019 “a planning year to develop the alliance between the museum and Temple University.”

With the Temple talks now off the table, the future of the museum appears stark.

In April, the Inquirer reported that the museum and Temple University were engaged in talks about a potential partnership. It was the second partnering effort the museum has undertaken in the last few years. Talks with Woodmere Art Museum in 2015 were unsuccessful.

In April, Lucia, the Temple dean, said the university was interested in linking its Urban Archives, which cover the city’s history from roughly the middle of the 19th century to the present, with the history museum’s artifacts and paintings that cover roughly the same span.

Lucia said that partnering with the history museum could lead to “understanding the urban environment and understanding the Philadelphia environment” in new and unexpected ways.

Whether or not that might ever happen is the big question at this point.

Kelly Lee, the city’s chief cultural officer, said in April that closure of the museum would be “the option of last resort.”

She did not respond to several requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

The museum’s collection is enormous, and because of its size, both the museum and Temple want to evaluate what is in it. Temple is still planning on assisting in this process, Lucia said.

The museum is also the holder of virtually all of the 10,000 artworks and artifacts collected over the centuries by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Because of the then on-going talks between the museum and Temple, Lee said in April that “we are all confident that PHM closing is off the table, and are all excited and hopeful about the partnership and what it could mean for the PHM.”

With the partnership now off the table, what happens with city support for PHM?

The city budget document foresees next year as devoted to planning, a transition into a future of “maximized visitation.”

How that can be achieved remains another big, unanswered question.