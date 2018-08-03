Philadanco awarded $100,000 grant

Philadanco has been awarded a $100,000 unrestricted grant from the International Association of Blacks in Dance. It is one of five companies that together founded the IABD, and all received $100,000 awards.
The money is a much needed boost to Philadanco, one of the top African American contemporary dance companies in the country. Despite performing around the world and several times a year at the Kimmel Center, plus running two junior companies and a successful dance school, the company operates on a shoestring budget.
To make ends meet, founder Joan Myers Brown has loaned the company thousands of dollars. Brown is also IABD’s honorary chairperson.