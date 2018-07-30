Harry Potter-Philadelphia Orchestra show is darkly thrilling, with the dissonance of Dementors at their soul-sucking worst

Opera Philadelphia's O18 festival tickets go on sale Aug. 1 - and are already going fast

Marietta Simpson and Frederica von Stade will appear in Sky on Swings, part of the O18 opera festival.

Individual tickets for the O18 opera festival go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1, and opera fans might want to act fast. One of the featured works, an “operatic art installation” called Glass Handel at the Barnes Foundation, is nearly sold out, and the Friday night performance of the Dito & Aeneas: Two Queens, One Night cabaret drag show at TLA on South Street has just standing-room-only spots remaining.

Because Opera Philadelphia is using dynamic pricing, prices for certain single tickets could go higher with demand over time, but in any case will range between $25 and $299, an Opera Philadelphia spokesman said.

Ticket packages for this second iteration of the festival, Sept. 20 to 30, have been available in several different configurations, and one of the options now has only limited availability.

This year’s O18 lineup includes a new production of Lucia di Lammermoor at the Academy of Music; a new work called Sky on Swings by composer Lembit Beecher and librettist Hannah Moscovitch at the Perelman Theater; and, at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street, a pairing of Poulenc’s La voix humaine with French art and cabaret songs.

Tickets for this year’s Opera on the Mall — a free screening of We Shall Not Be Moved on Sept. 29 on Independence Mall — are set to be available Aug. 29.

Individual tickets for the O18 festival as well as the entire season go on sale online at 12:01 a.m., by phone at 9 a.m., and at the Kimmel box office at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. Information: www.operaphila.org; 215-732-8400.