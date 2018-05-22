How to climb the greased pole at the Italian Market Festival

How to climb the greased pole at the Italian Market Festival May 16

This year's Wawa Welcome America features a gospel choir, a BBQ picnic at Valley Forge and more

This year's Wawa Welcome America features a gospel choir, a BBQ picnic at Valley Forge and more May 21

Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture: Pictures with the artist's most famous work May 22

Faye Takata, 50 from Hawaii and Ben Mitchell, 47, of London celebrate their engagement while visiting Dilworth Park and Philadelphia. They took advantage of moderate temperatures and clear skies to get in last minute selfies in front of the iconic Love Statue Tuesday, February 14, 2017 just hours before the sculpture was scheduled to be removed for restoration

Advertisment of Gallery:



Pinterest

Mail icon Robert Indiana, the creator of Philly’s iconic LOVE sculpture, has died, but his artwork remains a staple of our city. We want to see the moments you’ve spent with it. Send us your LOVE sculpture photos with your name, where you’re from and a short description of the moment captured and we’ll publish some of our favorites. You can send pictures to audience@philly.com.

When Steve and Carrie Silver got engaged, they decided to get married in Philadelphia because they considered the city home despite living in Maryland at the time. Even though it was a cliche, the Silvers took their engagement photos at the LOVE sculpture.

“It inspired us to make a LOVE park-like setup for our wedding cake,” Steve wrote in an email.