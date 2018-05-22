Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture: Pictures with the artist's most famous work

Robert Indiana, the creator of Philly’s iconic LOVE sculpture, has died, but his artwork remains a staple of our city. We want to see the moments you’ve spent with it.
Send us your LOVE sculpture photos with your name, where you’re from and a short description of the moment captured and we’ll publish some of our favorites. You can send pictures to audience@philly.com.
When Steve and Carrie Silver got engaged, they decided to get married in Philadelphia because they considered the city home despite living in Maryland at the time. Even though it was a cliche, the Silvers took their engagement photos at the LOVE sculpture.
“It inspired us to make a LOVE park-like setup for our wedding cake,” Steve wrote in an email.
Sorry for a photo of a photo, but managed to luck into a stranger getting a pic of me proposing to my wife there pic.twitter.com/wU86NZ3b8E
— Bob Caton (@BobCaton) May 22, 2018