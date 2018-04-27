Koresh Dance Company astonishes again with 'Inner Sun'

Ellen Dunkel is the digital news editor and dance critic for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com

Koresh Dance Company, like Philadanco, tours much more than it performs at home. On its annual visit to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in a program that opened Thursday night, it was again astonishing to be reminded how much exquisite Philadelphia-based talent we so rarely see.

The company premiered two new works by artistic director Ronen Koresh, Inner Sun and Matters of the Heart, which felt very much like companion pieces. Both were emotional works set to rich scores by Philadelphia composer John Levis, with poetry, voiceovers, and additional music by Karl Mullen, another Philadelphia artist.

The two works feature Koresh’s choreography, which is very much influenced by the folk dance of his Israeli upbringing, as well as modern dance, hip-hop, ballet, and martial arts.

Inner Sun refers to the light, spirit, heart, or what-have-you that shines in all of us. In costumes in shades of red and gold, the 10 dancers threw their entire selves into the moment.

The movement involves the upper body as much as the lower, with stretching, swinging motions. The dancers’ legs often simply keep the beat by hopping, walking, or strutting — in ways any of us might move. At times, it became a dance party onstage, making the simple footwork even more inviting.

A dancer’s career tends to be short, but Melissa Rector has been performing with Koresh for its entire 28 years, and looked as fit and special as ever in both her solo and her duet with Micah Geyer. Another dancer, Fang-Ju Chou Gant, has been with the company for 20 years, and while not featured as much as she sometimes has been, also looked to be in peak form.

Matters of the Heart opened with a video in memory of former Koresh dancer Michael Velez, who died last year. He was memorable in his roles that were as character-driven as they were physical.

Geyer danced a heartbreaking solo “For Michael” in Matters of the Heart, and then was comforted in a duet with Joe Colter.

The mood was lightened considerably several sections later, with the delightful “New Beginnings” duet, danced by Krista Montrone and Vanessa Guinto, two breaths of fresh air in pastel dresses.

For me, lighting is a large factor in the success of a performance, and much of Koresh’s evening was too dimly lit.

The program opened with High Regard, which Rector choreographed for the Koresh Youth Ensemble — a hopeful preview of the future company.