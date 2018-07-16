Knight award goes to People's Light, Temple U. Institute on Disabilities for tech that connects

John Timpane is the books/fine arts editor/writer for the Inquirer. His beat includes books, social media, dance, theater, art, museums, and classical music. From 1997 to 2008 he was the Commentary page editor.

Helping people connect. Congratulations to People’s Light in Malvern. Along with the Institute on Disabilities, Temple University, it has pulled down a $50,000 Knight Foundation Prototype Fund award to develop technologies that connect people with the arts.

Lisa Sonneborn, director of media and arts and culture at the Institute, says that “the impulse of this project was to make all performances as accessible to as many audiences as possible. We see access to theater and the arts as an issue of social equity.”

It’s very cool: augmented-reality “smart” glasses and an open-access smart captioning system that can follow what’s being done and said in real time. The user can select standard captions, audio description, American Sign Language, or foreign-language subtitles.