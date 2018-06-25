'Homelands' author: 'I was born in Mexico … for someone like me, it's heartbreaking'

InterAct invites dogs to explore the theater as part of its June-a-Palooza festival

The Proscenium Theatre stage is transformed into a fenced off dog park as part of InterAct Theatre's event "Dramatic Paws: A Day of Dogs Onstage," where they invite their fans and friends, and their canine pals to have the run of the Center City Philadelphia venue on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Had you visited InterAct Theatre on Saturday, you’d have discovered a doggone good time.

All this month, InterAct has been hosting June-a-Palooza, a festival of discussions, readings, and theatrical delights. Saturday was Dramatic Paws: A Day of Dogs Onstage. Theater fans were invited to bring their dogs to the Drake Theatre and unleash them on the proscenium stage, transformed into a sort of dog park.

In the lobby, the grooming and adoption folks from Doggy Style set up a sumptuous table of doggie treats. InterAct really went to the … see, I’ve started to give in … someone stop me … I’ll start over … the dogs took their bow-wows … help.

Ann Garner, managing director, says, “It was the brainchild of artistic director Seth Rozin. His dog, Chucho, comes to work with him every day.”

Doggy Style staffers acted as dog experts and referees. “They volunteered to break up any mishaps,” Garner says, “but there weren’t any.” Production manager Lauren Tracy brought two dogs, Molly and a friend’s dog named, wait for it, Hamilton, “and they had so much fun they were passed out for the rest of the day.”

Everyone got to take home doggy bags. Of course they did.

June-a-Palooza concludes on Saturday night with a Gin Jam. The cast of Monster in the Hall, a play with songs that will run at Inis Nua in October, will lead an all-comers jam session, so bring your ax.