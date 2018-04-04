entertainment

'Hamilton' Philly mania: Record ticket sales in just 12 days

The cast of the Chicago company of “Hamilton.” The original touring company of the smash musical will reach Philadelphia in August 2019. The news has sparked torrid subscription package sales at the Kimmel Center.
by , Staff Writer @jtimpane | jt@phillynews.com
John Timpane

Staff Writer

John Timpane is the books/fine arts editor/writer for the Inquirer. His beat includes books, social media, dance, theater, art, museums, and classical music. From 1997 to 2008 he was the Commentary page editor.

It’s official: Philadelphia loves Hamilton.

A mere 12 days after the announcement of the Philly dates for the tour of the Broadway blockbuster, Broadway Philadelphia has sold 9,362 subscriptions for its 2018-19 season, according to Crystal Brewe, vice president of sales and marketing at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Hamilton will be at the Forrest Theatre Aug. 27 to Nov. 17, 2019. To be guaranteed a seat, you have to buy a seven-show subscription package.

Subscriptions for the 2018-19 season are selling at seven times the rate of last year — which was already three times the normal rate, thanks to a promotion last spring that guaranteed Hamilton seats for subscribers who locked in for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Some 4,785 subscriptions remain for the 2018-19 season, although they expect to sell out, Brewe says.

But that’s not the end of the story. Brewe says the Kimmel expects to be able to release another block of subscription seats at some point this summer. Individual tickets to Hamilton will also be offered eventually, although no date had been set.

 

Published:
