'Hamilton' Philly mania: Record ticket sales in just 12 days

It’s official: Philadelphia loves Hamilton.
A mere 12 days after the announcement of the Philly dates for the tour of the Broadway blockbuster, Broadway Philadelphia has sold 9,362 subscriptions for its 2018-19 season, according to Crystal Brewe, vice president of sales and marketing at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.
Hamilton will be at the Forrest Theatre Aug. 27 to Nov. 17, 2019. To be guaranteed a seat, you have to buy a seven-show subscription package.
Subscriptions for the 2018-19 season are selling at seven times the rate of last year — which was already three times the normal rate, thanks to a promotion last spring that guaranteed Hamilton seats for subscribers who locked in for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Some 4,785 subscriptions remain for the 2018-19 season, although they expect to sell out, Brewe says.
But that’s not the end of the story. Brewe says the Kimmel expects to be able to release another block of subscription seats at some point this summer. Individual tickets to Hamilton will also be offered eventually, although no date had been set.
