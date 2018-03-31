Florida man charged with kidnapping Collingswood 12-year-old

Liam Heim, 21, of Florida, has been charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old Collingswood girl who had been reported missing by her parents on Thursday and found in Philadelphia on Friday. He was arrested Friday in a Bartram Avenue hotel in Philadelphia, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Collingswood Police said the girl, who was also at the hotel, had last been seen at Collingswood Middle School on Thursday morning and was later seen at the Collingswood Patco station with Heim around 2 p.m.

Heim was charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.

Heim was also charged by Homeland Security Investigations with various offenses related to transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.