Cher musical casts two from Philly area in Broadway show

John Timpane is the books/fine arts editor/writer for the Inquirer. His beat includes books, social media, dance, theater, art, museums, and classical music. From 1997 to 2008 he was the Commentary page editor.

The Cher Show is coming to Broadway, and two locals are in the cast, each landing a huge role.

In the complete cast list, announced Tuesday, Micaela Diamond, a Margate City native, will make her Broadway debut as one of three actors handling the bigger-than-any-one-person life of Cher. Jarrod Spector, a Meadowbrook native and Germantown Academy grad, will play Sonny Bono.

Diamond, 18, will share Cher with Teal Wicks (Wicked; Finding Neverland) and Broadway veteran Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos; Mystery of Edwin Drood). They’ll play Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman at different stages of her life. And that’s a lot of stages, from “I Got You Babe” to “Believe” and beyond. Diamond grew up in Margate; her family moved to Manhattan in 2012 so she would have a chance to attend the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts. Diamond was most recently seen in the ensemble of the NBC live production of Jesus Christ Superstar on April 1, starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Spector, Philly-born and a Princeton University grad, has landed the big role of Bono, Cher’s husband, producer, and musical partner in Sonny and Cher, the act that enjoyed a 13-year career in recordings and TV from 1964-1977. In 2014 Spector was nominated for best featured actor in a musical for his turn as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He’s also played Frankie Valli more than 1,500 times in Jersey Boys (so he must have a heck of a voice), as well as Gavroche in Les Misérables.

The Cher Show will run at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago (June 12-July 15) before it comes to Broadway. Previews start Nov. 1 at the Neil Simon Theatre, with a Dec. 3 opening.

