Barrymore Awards are going gender-neutral

At the 2015 Barrymore Awards ceremony, Bi Jean Ngo receives the F. Otto Haas Award, as Peter Haas and Akeem Davis (right) look on.

The Barrymore Awards – sometimes called “Philadelphia’s Tony Awards” – are changing. Starting now, they will be more inclusive, to reflect the makeup of the local theater community, and to respond to criticism that the Barrymore Awards process lacked diversity.

On Tuesday, Theatre Philadelphia, which administers the Barrymores, announced it is switching to gender-neutral awards. Instead of a best actor and best actress, there will now be awards for best performance in categories that used to be gender specific, and two awards will be given.

So there will, for example, be two awards for best performance in a musical, two for best performance in a play, two for best supporting performance, and so on — the idea being to open up different combinations of male, female, and gender-nonconforming awardees.

These changes will be in place when Barrymores for the 2017-2018 season are given out this fall.

“We’re in good company,” said Leigh Goldenberg, executive director of Theatre Philadelphia, by phone. “We’ve been talking to theater groups across the company and in Canada, several of which have just made changes in their awards to be more inclusive.”

Theatre Bay Area in San Francisco was first, going to gender-inclusive awards in 2017. The Chicago “Jeffs” awards announced non-binary categories (categories not limited to either male or female) this April.

Theatre Philadelphia also is continuing to diversify the ranks of its 76 nominators, who visit plays and recommend them for eligibility, and 12 judges, who choose finalists and winners. “The most notable change is in the group of judges,” Goldenberg said.

Half of selected judges this year identified as a person of color, going from two to six. Ten of the 12 are women, compared to six women and one gender-nonconforming judge last year.

Among nominators, 44 percent identified as people of color, a seven percent increase from 2017, when Theatre Philadelphia made a first effort to diversify that group.

Theatre Philadelphia started its diversity push after the 2016-2017 season, noting a preponderance of straight white males among judges and nominators. Orientation for the new, more diverse groups took place on Monday, and a list of all nominators and judges appeared in the Tuesday announcement.

Last year’s Barrymore Awards were criticized for not being significantly diverse, with only 10 percent going to people of color.

Those nominations, and the awards that followed, prompted a discussion of diversity in the theater community. Asked whether that controversy spurred the revamp of categories, Goldenberg said, “Certainly. It’s up to us to be reflective of our community. And our system is flexible and can respond nimbly to changing times.

“I recognize, with a great sense of responsibility, that there are some concrete, visible things we can do to address the issue. Other, greater issues are at play in the world at large that may favor one group or another, and I hope this leads to a larger discussion of that. Who are we hiring as actors, set designers, producers? How can we be more aware of our choices and keep inclusion uppermost?”

Judges meet quarterly to discuss the awards. In July they will meet to choose a final slate of nominees. When those are announced in August, the judges will again meet and choose winners, who will receive the awards in the fall. The time and place of the awards gala have not yet been announced.