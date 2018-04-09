Barnes Foundation names new chief curator, out of Tate Modern in London

Nancy Ireson, who has been curator of international art at the Tate Modern in London since 2015, has been named deputy director of collections and exhibitions and chief curator of the Barnes Foundation, Barnes officials announced Monday.
The Barnes’ previous chief curator, Sylvie Patry, headed off to Paris’ Musée d’Orsay last fall after less than two years in Philadelphia, although she continues to work with the Barnes as a consultant.
Thomas Collins, Barnes executive director and president, lauded Ireson’s “impressive scholarly achievements and pioneering work” with artists associated with the Barnes.
At Tate Modern, Ireson most recently co-curated two exhibitions, Modigliani and Picasso 1932 – Love Fame Tragedy, an outgrowth of Tate Modern’s association with EY, the international accounting firm.
At Tate Modern, Ireson also brought virtual reality to the museum’s exhibition-design program for the first time. She was instrumental in the development of Modigliani VR: The Ochre Atelier, a VR experience offering visitors a glimpse into the artist’s final Parisian studio.
In a statement, Ireson said she is delighted to join the Barnes and looks forward to the opportunity “to cultivate exhibitions and scholarship that enhance understanding of this exceptional place.”
She has previously worked at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, and the Courtauld Gallery in London.
Ireson begins her new Barnes post in August.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.