Barnes Foundation names new chief curator, out of Tate Modern in London Apr 9

Nancy Ireson, who has been curator of international art at the Tate Modern in London since 2015, has been named deputy director of collections and exhibitions and chief curator of the Barnes Foundation, Barnes officials announced Monday.

The Barnes’ previous chief curator, Sylvie Patry, headed off to Paris’ Musée d’Orsay last fall after less than two years in Philadelphia, although she continues to work with the Barnes as a consultant.

Thomas Collins, Barnes executive director and president, lauded Ireson’s “impressive scholarly achievements and pioneering work” with artists associated with the Barnes.

At Tate Modern, Ireson most recently co-curated two exhibitions, Modigliani and Picasso 1932 – Love Fame Tragedy, an outgrowth of Tate Modern’s association with EY, the international accounting firm.

At Tate Modern, Ireson also brought virtual reality to the museum’s exhibition-design program for the first time. She was instrumental in the development of Modigliani VR: The Ochre Atelier, a VR experience offering visitors a glimpse into the artist’s final Parisian studio.

In a statement, Ireson said she is delighted to join the Barnes and looks forward to the opportunity “to cultivate exhibitions and scholarship that enhance understanding of this exceptional place.”

She has previously worked at the Art Institute of Chicago, the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, and the Courtauld Gallery in London.

Ireson begins her new Barnes post in August.

