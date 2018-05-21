Abington Friends, Plymouth-Whitemarsh top winners in high-school theater awards

It's a joyous 'Gospel at Colonus' reunion at First Unitarian Church

It's a joyous 'Gospel at Colonus' reunion at First Unitarian Church May 21

Local high schools are doing a lot of ambitious work, recognized Sunday and Monday in two consecutive days of high school theater awards.

Sunday afternoon was the 13th annual Greater Philadelphia Cappies Gala, at Unionville High School in Kennett Square. Cappies are determined entirely by student choices: Student critics travel to productions, write reviews, and vote for winners.

Productions from 18 schools got awards, led by The Diary of Anne Frank at Abington Friends School, which grabbed seven Cappies — including those for best actor (Jack Sutherland), actress (Kaiya Case), and play.

Nice Work if You Can Get It at Conestoga High School won four Cappies, including best musical.

And three Littles — Little Mermaid at Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Little Women at Delaware County Christian School, and Little Shop of Horrors at PA Leadership Charter School’s Center for Performing and Fine Arts — got three apiece.

The full list of winners is here.

Monday night, it was the 2018 Philadelphia Independence Awards for High School Musical Theater, at the Temple University Performing Arts Center. These brand-new awards were created by high school theater teachers and directors.

The huge winner here was Theory of Relativity at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School. It copped 12 awards, including those for best supporting actress and actor, featured actress, ensemble, lighting, sound, scenic design, and best show.

Episcopal Academy won three for its rendition of Grease. Ridley High School’s Mary Poppins won two.

Dylan Lewis won best actress, in Central High School’s Guys and Dolls, and Sean Terrey of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy won best actor, in My Fair Lady. Terrey also won a Cappie, for best lead actor in a musical.