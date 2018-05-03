7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 6 to 12

5 Philly events you can't miss this May

SUNDAY

“Peace Light”

As part of the Asian Arts Initiative’s 25th anniversary celebration, the poet and conceptual artist Sueyeun Juliette Lee has created a site-specific performance piece, Peace Light, that incorporates lanterns and video projections, along with choreography by Jungwoong Kim. The timely piece, which speaks to the future of the Korean peninsula, is performed at noon Sunday.

448 N. 10th St., second floor, free, 215-557-0455, asianartsinitiative.org

MONDAY

Octavius Catto Mural Painting Day

Mural Arts Philadelphia invites volunteers to City Hall courtyard Monday afternoon to help paint a mural celebrating slain civil rights activist Octavius Catto, who desegregated Philadelphia’s trolleys and pushed for voting rights for black Americans. All skill levels welcome.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. City Hall courtyard, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., free, 215-685-0750, muralarts.org

TUESDAY

Marian Hill

Philadelphia songwriting duo Marian Hill is performing at Union Transfer just before the release of their sophomore album, so expect to hear some new tunes. The duo’s sound combines sparse electronic beats with sultry vocals. Los Angeles singer and producer Michl opens.

8 p.m. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $29, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com

WEDNESDAY

“Aladdin”

Kids accustomed to having Alexa do their bidding won’t bat an eye when a genie pops out of a lamp to grant poor Aladdin his wishes. Storybook Musical Theatre’s hour-long rendition of this time-tested tale is clear about who’s good, who’s bad, and who’ll live happily ever after.

10:15 a.m. with additional performances through May 20, and from July 10 to 21, Gratz College Theater, 7605 Old York Rd., Melrose Park, $12 to $14, 215-659-8550, storybookmusical.org

THURSDAY

Pennsylvania Ballet “Jewels”



Artistic director Angel Corella and the company wrap up their season with George Balanchine’s stunningly beautiful ballet involving three types of music, three jewels, and three places in the world where Balanchine lived. A perennial favorite.

7:30 p.m. with additional performances through next Sunday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $35 to $149, 215-893-1999, paballet.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

MOMIX

One of the most creative companies on the scene returns to Philadelphia with a “MOMIX’s Best Hits” program, including three Philadelphia premieres: Daddy Long Legs, Light Reins, and Paper View. A combination of illusions, costumes, lighting, props, and skill makes MOMIX wondrous.

8 p.m. Friday with additional performances through next Sunday, Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., $20 to $62, 215-422-4580, princetheater.org/next-move

Brian Regan

Riding high from the release of his Netflix special Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, the longtime comic has hit the road for a run of shows. At it since 1980, he’s still a tough stand-up to beat.

8 p.m. Friday, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $45 to $59, 609-317-1000, theborgata.com