Where to celebrate the royal wedding in Philadelphia

Where to celebrate the royal wedding in Philadelphia May 16

At the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby, high school kids take on other amateur engineers in a race to a mud pit

At the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby, high school kids take on other amateur engineers in a race to a mud pit May 17

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 20 to 26

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 20 to 26 May 17

Daryl Hall, left, & John Oates at the inaugural Hoagie Nation Festival at Festival Pier on May 27, 2017.

SUNDAY

Clover Market

In Bryn Mawr on Sunday, pick up some goodies for yourself and your home from local vendors selling handmade jewelry, vintage clothing, ceramics, antiques, and more. Leashed dogs are welcome, and if you get hungry, food vendors will be standing by to sell you ice cream, grilled cheese, and the like.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., pay as you go, theclovermarket.com

MONDAY

Philadelphia Sinfonia Festival Concert

The Philadelphia Sinfonia, directed by Gary D. White and featuring some of the best young musicians in the Delaware Valley, ends its 21st season with Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherezade, accompanied by guest artists from the Enchantment Theatre Company. Expect other crowd favorites, as well.

8 p.m. Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St., $16, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org

TUESDAY

Mount Kimbie

British “post-dubstep” duo plays a two-night stand at Johnny Brenda’s. They’re known for moving away from the bass-heavy sounds of dubstep and working in more atmospheric influences from R&B and hip-hop.

8 p.m. with an additional show Wednesday, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave., $18 to $20, 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com

WEDNESDAY

Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale

The boys perform for the first time at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul on Logan Square, one of Philadelphia’s most beautiful venues. It’s sure to be an evening of inspiring American choral music.

7:30 p.m., Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St., $22.50 to $32.50, 215-561-1313, phillyboyschoir.org

THURSDAY

Sail Philadelphia Tall Ships

Catch a glimpse of gorgeous vessels from the United States and abroad during the opening-day Parade of Sail up the Delaware. With the ships in town for deck visits and “sail away” excursions, Memorial Day weekend should be extra-memorable.

3 to 5 p.m. with various events through May 28, Penn’s Landing, free, sailphiladelphia.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

HoagieNation

Memorial Day Weekend also brings the second edition of this Daryl Hall and John Oates-branded festival. This year’s lineup features San Francisco pop band Train, as well as Fitz and the Tantrums and Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers.

Noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Festival Pier, 601 N. Columbus Blvd., $40 general admission, 215-922-1011, festivalpierphilly.com

X-Treme Bugs

Microscopes are not required when 20 massive, animatronic insects alight at the academy for an extended stay. The idea: Experiencing vastly larger-than-life butterflies, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and bedbugs makes them less creepy-crawly, more relatable.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 21, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $21.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages to 12, 215-299-1000, ansp.org

Learn about bugs of all sorts, including scorpions, at Xtreme Bugs, a new exhibition at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.