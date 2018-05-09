Zoo New England fulfills Super Bowl bet by naming its newest baby goat Foles

How to celebrate Mother's Day in Philadelphia

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 13 to 19

SUNDAY

Art Star Craft Bazaar

The spring edition of the popular crafts fair has acres of well-curated handcrafted goods for shoppers to consider, from bath and body products to stationery and home decor. It’s the perfect place to pick up a last-minute Mother’s Day present, and you can check out the newly reopened Spruce Street Harbor Park while you’re in the area.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 N. Columbus Blvd., pay-as-you-go, artstarcraftbazaar.com

MONDAY

Wye Oak

Perhaps the most incredible thing about the Baltimore indie rock duo Wye Oak is the sheer number of instruments the two musicians can play during one show. Expect to be blown away by their talent.

8:30 p.m. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $20, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com

TUESDAY

Mamma Mia!

ABBA continues to sing the world into submission in this genial, world-beating show, settling in for a two-month run at the Walnut Street Theatre. See it as prequel to the movie sequel, which opens July 20.

8 p.m. with additional shows through July 15, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $40 to $77, 215-547-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org

WEDNESDAY

The Checklist Effect

Inspired by surgeon and author Atul Gawande’s award-winning book The Checklist Manifesto, Lauren Anders Brown’s film explores the challenges of delivering safe surgery in eight countries, including Moldova and Mongolia. Fifty dollars from each ticket goes to the global safe-surgery organization Lifebox as a tax-deductible donation.

7 p.m. Perelman Theater, 300 S. Broad St., $55, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org

THURSDAY

Fun Home

Arden presents Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori’s musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about growing up a certain way in a family of secrets.

7 p.m. with additional shows through June 17, Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. 2nd St., $18 to $40, 215-922-1122, ardentheatre.org

Philadelphia Children’s Festival

Having dropped international from its name, this three-day celebration of live arts for kids gives equal play to local talent. Standouts this year include locals — Hip H’opera by Opera Philadelphia and Art Sanctuary, Enchantment Theatre Company’s heartfelt My Father’s Dragon — and the contagiously interactive national acts Timbalooloo and Mayhem Poets. All three days promise Philly-centric fun at outdoor PiazzaMania.

Various times Thursday through Saturday, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., prices vary by performance, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Jay Leno

Jay Leno hasn’t been on late-night TV with any regularity since he left The Tonight Show in 2014, but that doesn’t mean he has slowed down. Though most folks associate the noted gearhead today with Jay Leno’s Garage, Leno is a dogged touring comedian, on the road almost constantly throughout the year. Now, Philly finally gets a taste.

8 p.m. Saturday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $29 to $139, 855-306-5318, kimmelcenter.org

Italian Market Festival

Indulge in broccoli rabe, cannoli, spumoni, and all your favorites, plus entertainment galore. The two-day festival starts Saturday and continues Sunday, May 20. The traditional Procession of Saints follows Sunday’s 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (continuing Sunday, May 20), South Ninth Street, pay-as-you-go, 215-278-2903, italianmarketfestival.com