7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from March 25 to 31

SUNDAY
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Showcase
Excellence in classical music education gets celebrated at Verizon Hall in this third annual all-ensemble showcase. Exceptional young musicians perform. Classical music aficionados listen for the sound of the future.
3 p.m. Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $20 to $30, 215-790-5800, pyos.org
MONDAY
Chrissy Metz
The breakout star of NBC’s This Is Us stops by for an honest conversation about her struggles and triumphs in life, touring behind her book This Is Me.
8 p.m. Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $60 to $75, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org
TUESDAY
School of Rock
This plugged-in, good-rocking Andrew Lloyd Webber version of the Jack Black movie opened on Broadway at the end of 2015. Now Dewey Finn and the kids jam here, for eight shows at the Academy of Music.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with additional performances through April 1, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $20 to $99, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
WEDNESDAY
Of Montreal
Catch the band’s psychedelic rock-inspired indie tracks at Union Transfer. Pacific Northwest band Mega Bog opens with its blend of jazz and rock.
8:30 p.m. Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $20, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
THURSDAY
Lose Yourself to Dance
Wharton Dance Studio stages this student-led and -choreographed performance each year to showcase dance forms from around the world. This year’s show features 14 dances and more than 450 dancers.
8 p.m. Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $35, 215-898-3900, annenbergcenter.org
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Talib Kweli / Soul Rebels
The New York rapper who was one-half of Black Star with Mos Def is paired here with the energetic and adventurous next-generation New Orleans brass band. Their collaboration has drawn some rave reviews in performances elsewhere.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., $30 in advance through fan ticket exchange, $35 day of show, 610-649-8389, ardmoremusic.com
Greg Proops
The podcast host of The Smartest Man in the World first entered the living rooms of America (and the U.K.) on the improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? He still tours regularly. A bonus this time around: You can catch a live taping of Proops’ podcast at Helium the day before his stand-up run begins.
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $22 to $30, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
