7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from June 3 to 9

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Lamar was nominated for five BET Awards including ones for best collaboration, with Rihanna for "Loyalty," video of the year, album of the year and Coca-Cola Viewersâ€™ Choice.

SUNDAY

Hand to Hand: A FringeArts Circus Festival

At FringeArts, some of the region’s best aerialists and acrobats are testing their new material, combining circus with theatrical art forms. Come watch their high-flying acts on silks, trapezes, and more.

7 p.m. FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd., free, 215-413-9006, fringearts.com

MONDAY

Negroni Week Cocktail Competition

Philadelphia Distilling is hosting a competition among six of the city’s finest bartenders to see who can craft the best version of this classic cocktail. The ticket price for spectators includes a sample of each contender’s cocktail and a full-size pour of the Negroni that you vote for. The cost of your ticket goes to the charity of the winner’s choice.

6 to 9 p.m. Philadelphia Distilling, 25 E. Allen St., $22, 215-671-0346, philadelphiadistilling.com

TUESDAY

Sensory friendly performance of Ivy + Bean at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre is putting on a sensory friendly performance of Ivy + Bean, a story about two unlikely friends, for an audience of 800. During the performance, the lights stay on, startling sound and lighting effects are reduced, and audience members are free to come and go as they please.

10:30 a.m. Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., $15 to $18, 215-574-3550, walnutstreettheatre.org

WEDNESDAY

The Head and the Heart and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Seattle indie rock and folk band the Head and the Heart, performing at the Mann Center, have an Americana-influenced sound that has endeared them to many listeners. Also on the bill: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, a Denver singer/songwriter.

7 p.m. The Mann Center for Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., $42.50 to $45, sold out online, 215-546-7900, manncenter.org

THURSDAY

Tape Riot

Part of the Kimmel Center’s ambitious PIFA lineup, this art performance using tape takes audience members all over the city, infiltrating urban spaces along the way to create a new experience of those places. The performance locations are kept a mystery, revealed to ticket-holders only a few days in advance.

5:30 and 7:30 p.m. undisclosed locations in Center City, $20, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Top Dawg Entertainment is taking an overdue victory lap with its biggest stars — Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B breakout star SZA. They’ll be supported by the rest of their labelmates, including ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and more.

7:30 p.m. Friday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, $29.50 to $191, 856-365-1300, livenation.com

American Moderns: The Legacy of Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest

For the first time in 30 years, Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest’s gift of 27 significant modernist works by artists from the region will be shown together in the same gallery. Artists in the exhibition include Charles Frederick Ramsey, Louis Stone, Charles Evans, Lloyd Ney, and Charles Rosen.

Saturday through Oct. 21, Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, $15 for non-members, $13 for nonmember seniors, $8 for students, $5 for children, 215-340-9800, www.michenerartmuseum.org