7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from June 24 to 30

SUNDAY

Juneteenth at the Please Touch Museum

The museum’s second annual Freedom Day festival offers art activities, dance, and storytelling for children. Philadelphia artist Joy O. Ude will help kids make a large paper freedom quilt, and a hip-hop dance presentation will teach about freedom, diversity, and togetherness. Additional activities include a storytime and conversations with a Civil War reenactor from Philadelphia’s 3rd Regiment U.S. Colored Infantry.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday June 24, Please Touch Museum, 4321 Avenue of the Republic, activities free with $19 admission, 215-581-3181, pleasetouchmuseum.org

MONDAY

2018 Sunset Jazz Series

Four-time Grammy Award winner Stanley Clarke is playing at Camden’s Wiggins Waterfront Park, where audiences can enjoy a riverside sunset set to bass-centric jazz fusion, weather permitting.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday June 25, Wiggins Waterfront Park, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden, free, camdencounty.com

TUESDAY

Almanac Dance Circus Theatre

Nicole Burgio will present a one-woman show, “xoxo moongirl,” based on her story as a girl growing up in a troubled home who longed to escape to the moon. It will include stories, aerials, balance work, and magic.

7 p.m. Tuesday June 26 with additional shows on Wednesday and Thursday, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., $20 general admission, $15 students (deemed by the organizers to be appropriate for audience members 14 and older), 215-922-1695, thealmanac.us

WEDNESDAY

Russian Opera Workshop

This summer’s iteration of the Academy of Vocal Arts festival of performances and master classes brings Prince Igor by Alexander Borodin as its June presentation (with Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin to follow, at the end of July). Borodin adapted the libretto from an East Slavic epic centered on a 12th-century Russian prince and his campaigns against Polovtsian tribes.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday June 27 with additional shows on Thursday and Friday, Helen Corning Walden Theatre at AVA, 1920 Spruce St., free, 267-475-6500, russianoperaworkshop.com

THURSDAY

WXPN Welcomes Waterfront Sessions: Ivy Sole

WXPN and Spruce Street Harbor Park have partnered to bring local talent to the waterfront for live Thursday performances all summer. This one by local rapper Ivy Sole is drawing big interest.

6:30 p.m. Thursday June 28, Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, 215-898-6677, xpn.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Carrie Underwood

Former American Idol champ and country star Underwood is the grand-opening act Friday at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, which takes over the Boardwalk space previously inhabited by the Trump Taj Mahal. Pitbull (who headlines the Welcome America fest in Philly on July 4) follows on Saturday, and the lineup is very pop-country-heavy through the summer.

8 p.m. Friday June 29, Mark G. Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J., sold out but resale tickets are available, 609-449-1000, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Michael Che

Saturday Night Live cast member and co-head writer Michael Che is best known as the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, but when he comes to Atlantic City this summer, don’t expect Colin Jost by his side. With any luck, he’ll bust out his Meek Mill impression for us.

9 p.m. Friday June 29, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, $39 to $45, 609-317-1000, theborgata.com

Chicago

This musical satire on 1920s crime and corruption keeps enjoying its ninth, 10th, and 11th lives.

8 p.m. Friday June 29 and Saturday June 30; with additional shows through July 22, Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 South Broadway, Pitman, N.J., $31, 856-389-2057, thebroadwaytheatre.org