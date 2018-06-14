Where to watch the World Cup in Philadelphia

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from June 17 to 23

The cast of "Aladdin," through July 1 at the Academy of Music.

SUNDAY

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

It’s the 30th anniversary of the fest honoring Wilmington’s Brown, the great jazz trumpeter who died in a car wreck in 1956 at 25. R&B singer Brian McKnight, Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, and the Lao Tizer band are among the acts at the free weeklong fest. It kicks off with the best of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts on Sunday evening at the Episcopal Church of SS. Andrew and Matthew.

7 p.m. Episcopal Church of SS. Andrew and Matthew, 719 Shipley St., Wilmington, with additional performances through June 24 in various venues, free, 302-576-2136, cliffordbrownjazzfest.org

MONDAY

Asian American Artists Town Hall

Get a sneak peek at what local Asian American artists are working on. You can also pitch your own projects and hear about local funding opportunities, all while networking over a delicious potluck.

6 to 8 p.m. Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St., free but RSVP required, 215-557-0455, asianartsinitiative.org

TUESDAY

Michael Smerconish

The longtime Inquirer columnist, also a host on SiriusXM and CNN, visits the Free Library for an author talk. He’ll be discussing his book Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right: American Life in Columns.

7:30 p.m. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org

WEDNESDAY

Jamie Bernstein

The daughter of Leonard Bernstein, who has an electricity all her own, also drops in for the Free Library’s author series. Bernstein will speak about her book Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein. She’ll respond to questions from Inquirer classical music critic Peter Dobrin, as well as from the audience.



7:30 p.m. Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org

THURSDAY

Aladdin

If a genie could give you three wishes, one might be to see this colorful production, with tunes and laughs for all ages. It opened June 13 and should be zooming along, flying-carpet style, going into the second week of a nearly three-week run.

7:30 p.m. Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., with additional performances through July 1, $20 to $139, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Curtis Institute of Music/Sphinx Performance Academy

Faculty for this summer collaboration between the venerable music conservatory and the summer academy for black and Latino students perform a program that includes mezzo Kendra Broom in Brahms’ Zwei Gesänge. A quartet of players provides a rare encounter with the music of pioneering African American composer Florence Price (1887-1953) in her String Quartet in G Major.

7 p.m. Friday, Field Concert Hall, 1726 Locust St., $28 general admission, 215-893-7902, curtis.edu

Manayunk Arts Festival

This is one of the largest outdoor art festivals in the Delaware Valley, with more than 200,000 collectors, buyers, and designers. You’ll be able to find all kinds of handmade art, and there are plenty of places to grab a delicious bite along Main Street.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Main Street in Manayunk, pay-as-you-go, 215-482-9565, manayunk.com

Dr. Dog

The Philadelphia fivesome led by Toby Leaman and Scott McMicken sound reenergized on their enticing new Critical Equation, and this outdoor venue will be their biggest hometown show ever. Havertown-bred musical polymath (Sandy) Alex G opens.

8 p.m. Saturday, Festival Pier, 601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $25 to $35, 215-922-1011, festivalpierphilly.com