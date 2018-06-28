7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 8 to 14

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from June 24 to 30

Sandy Korenkiewicz of Phila came to the celebration dressed as Marie Antoinette and she really wanted some Tastykake's thrown her way during Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary in Phila. on July 16, 2016.

SUNDAY

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival

Cute downtown Haddonfield hosts one of the biggest art festivals in the area, with more than 100,000 attendees a year. You can pick up all kinds of handmade goods, from ceramics to jewelry and paintings.

Noon to 5 p.m. along Kings Highway and Tanner Street, free, downtownhaddonfield.com

MONDAY

La Noche

The Kimmel Center has a quiet July planned, but its monthly La Noche night of live music (and plenty of dancing) keeps things fun. This month, Orquesta el Macabeo performs with the La Noche band.

8 p.m. Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., free, kimmelcenter.org

TUESDAY

Night Skies in the Observatory

This monthly stargazing event features planetarium shows, a live presentation on astronomy, hands-on astronomy activities, and access to the museum’s rooftop observation deck, where there’s a cash bar. And, of course, there’s continuous telescopic viewing all evening — weather permitting.

7 to 10 p.m. Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $10, 215-448-1200, fi.edu

WEDNESDAY

Ballet X

BalletX’s final program of the season features three world premieres: by award-winning choreographers Penny Saunders (a 2016 Princess Grace choreographic fellow), company co-founder Matthew Neenan, and BalletX choreographic fellow Andrew McNicol. The Saunders piece will have original music by Rosie Langabeer, who with Neenan co-created the highly regarded Sunset, o639 Hours.

8 p.m. with preshow Q&A with artistic collaborators, additional shows through July 22, 1923 Washington Ave., $50 full admission, $45 seniors, $25 students, 215-546-7824, balletx.org

THURSDAY

On the Exhale

Martín Zimmerman’s tale of a woman facing the specter (and the political issue) of gun violence – and how we’re all involved. Performed outdoors in Theater with a View’s beautiful surroundings.

7 p.m. Theater with a View with additional performances through July 28, 481 Ebelhare Rd., Pottstown, $30 to reserve a seat, $20 for students, 484-925-1547, theaterwithaview.com

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Taylor Swift

Wyomissing’s unstoppable force pop superstar is back on the road in support of Reputation, last year’s mega-selling, catchy, well-constructed enterprise. The album finds the 28-year-old former country singer still fixated on her haters, who are represented in the tour’s dominant visual motif: snakes.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lincoln Financial Field, $45 and up, 267-570-4000, lincolnfinancialfield.com

Bastille Day

Thousands of spectators visit each year for the block party on Fairmount Avenue, which includes confetti cannons, stilt walkers, free Tastykakes tossed from the walls of “the Bastille,” and the annual Bastille Day cabaret performance by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret Show. This is Eastern State Penitentiary’s last Bastille Day celebration, so you won’t want to miss it.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., $14 general admission for tours before the cabaret performance, performance is free, 215-236-3300, easternstate.org