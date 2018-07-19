7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 22 to 28

'Warped is like the day that people who are dead inside get together': Who still goes to Warped Tour?

Shakespeare in Clark Park returns this Wednesday for a five-day run of popular comedy Twelfth Night.

SUNDAY

Philly Vegan Bake Sale

At Tattooed Mom on Sunday, bakers from Batter & Crumbs, Crust Bakery, and Soy Cafe channel their inner PTA parent and put on a bake sale. Proceeds will go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services and to Juntos, a South Philly Latinx immigrant organization.

2 to 5 p.m. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St., pay as you go, 215-238-9880, tattooedmomphilly.com

MONDAY

Pine Barrens Festival

Spend Monday evening at this wholesome carnival, with music, food, rides, games, and dancing. If you miss it, no worries, because the festival goes on until the end of the week.

6 to 11 p.m. Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J., pay as you go, 609-268-8383, holyeucharist.org

TUESDAY

Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld

Pop darlings Charlie Puth and Hailee Steinfeld are bringing their summertime crowd pleasers to the BB&T Pavilion. Puth’s newest album, Voicenotes, brings a more vulnerable side of the star to the forefront lyrically, but loses none of the catchiness that he’s known for.

7:30 p.m. BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, $25 to $79, 856-365-1300, livenation.com

WEDNESDAY

Twelfth Night

Jack Tamburri brings a diverse, accessible, glam-rock production of the popular Shakespeare comedy to West Philly for five summer nights in this year’s Shakespeare in Clark Park production.

7 p.m. Clark Park with additional performances through July 29, 4300 block Baltimore Ave., free, shakespeareinclarkpark.org

THURSDAY

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” with the Philadelphia Orchestra

The Mann hosts its third annual Harry Potter film. This one’s score is tinged with jazz and Prokofiev and contains, if just for a few moments, some of John Williams’ most dissonant and horrifying music anywhere.

7:30 p.m. Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25 to $90, 800-745-3000, manncenter.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Philadelphia Orchestra All-Gershwin Concert

You might have hoped the Philadelphia Orchestra would slip in a Gershwin novelty or two, but even with standard works on this program, the prospects for individuality seem high. André Raphel, assistant conductor with the Philadelphia Orchestra for six years during the Sawallisch era, returns to lead a program with Micah McLaurin, fresh from his May Curtis graduation, performing the Piano Concerto in F. The Cuban Overture, An American in Paris, and Robert Russell Bennett’s suite from Porgy and Bess round out the portrait of the composer.

8 p.m. Friday, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $20 to $65, 800-745-3000, manncenter.org

Xponential Festival

This year’s Camden waterfront summer fest presented by WXPN-FM (88.5) has strong headliners in its BB&T slots, with David Byrne and Sylvan Esso and Grammy-winning Philadelphians the War on Drugs and Sturgill Simpson. Highlights of the more intimate Wiggins Park portion of the show include Margo Price, Tank & the Bangas, Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Prass, and more.

Gates open 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., $40 to $80 for WXPN members, $80 to $170 for general public, 865-365-1300, xpnfest.org