World Cup final 2018: Where to watch France-Croatia in Philadelphia

World Cup final 2018: Where to watch France-Croatia in Philadelphia Jul 12

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 15 to 21

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 15 to 21 Jul 12

The Philadelphia Orchestra played live to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Mann Center July 28, 2017, with Ludwig Wicki conducting.

SUNDAY

FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Block Party

Brauhaus Schmitz is closing the 700 block of South Street for a huge viewing party of the World Cup final on a 20-foot-tall elevated screen, so come watch France and Croatia go head-to-head for the prize. The party starts at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. match, and scarves will be handed out to those in their countries’ jerseys. (Stick around after the match, too, because the restaurant is showing the Super Bowl again so you can relive the Philly Special.)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15, Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South St., free, 267-909-8814, brauhausschmitz.com

MONDAY

Game of Thrones Murder Mystery

Unfortunately for us, HBO’s Game of Thrones won’t be returning to our screens until 2019. But Evil Genius Beer Co. is hosting a murder-mystery event, transforming the Lab into the Red Keep for an evening of fun, games, and — of course — plenty of beer. Mission Bar-B-Que is providing a buffet dinner, so come hungry.

6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 16, Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St., $30 to $90, 215-425-6820, evilgeniusbeer.com

TUESDAY

Sean Thomas Boyt

Boyt’s one-man show, “Dance Like No One Likes You,” focuses on “the plight of a freelance dancer lost in the gig economy and his mundane interests,” which include Japanese pop stars.

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., pay what you can (cash only), 215-569-4060, stbdancing.com

WEDNESDAY

Tory Lanez

Canadian rapper Lanez put out major hits in 2016, including “Say It” and “Luv.” Now he’s back with his sophomore album, Memories Don’t Die.

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St., $50 verified resale, 215-922-1011, venue.tlaphilly.com

THURSDAY

FIGMAGO

Philadelphia is getting a months-long immersive art installation featuring “the mind of a muralist.” Billed as “part escape room adventure, part art installation,” the hour-long adventure takes visitors inside internationally renowned muralist Meg Saligman’s working mural studio. It involves secret passageways and 3D murals, and — for select weekend shows that are 15 minutes longer — live dance. The dance troupe Brian Sanders’ Junk is Saligman’s collaborator on the project.

1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through fall 2018, with performances every 30 minutes, 825 Bainbridge St., $24 to $38 for adults, $16 for children, figmago.com

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Philadelphia Orchestra Goes to the Movies: “Star Wars”

Sometimes it’s a frittering away of artistic resources to have an orchestra as virtuosic as the Philadelphia Orchestra playing movie scores while most of the audience attention is going to what’s on the screen. Not so with John Williams. The aural and visual tend to magnify each other. The orchestra plays live to the film Friday.

8 p.m. Friday July 20, Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25 to $102, 800-745-3000, manncenter.org

Cedric the Entertainer

One of the four Original Kings of Comedy, along with Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and the late Bernie Mac, Cedric has been entertaining since 1987. He’s been splitting sides alongside Tracey Morgan on TBS’s The Last OG, and he’ll be at SugarHouse on Saturday.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., $79 to $89. 877-477-3715, sugarhousecasino.com