What not to miss at this year's BlackStar Film Festival

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 5 to 11

SUNDAY

Acana Fest

This year’s African Festival, presented by the African Cultural Alliance of North America, features Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, among other performers. There’s also plenty of food, games, and activities for the whole family.

2 to 8 p.m., Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, free, 215-729-8225, Ext. 107, acanafest.org

MONDAY

Philadelphia Young Pianists’ Academy

The faculty come to teach, but they also perform, and so this stretch of first-class pianists in the dog days of summer is a welcome new regular on the local piano scene. This year, the academy’s sixth, brings recitals by Jerome Lowenthal, Simone Dinnerstein, and Charles Abramovic, as well as by program director Ching-Yun Hu.

Jerome Lowenthal’s recital is at 7:30 p.m. Additional recitals and master classes through Sunday. Academy of Vocal Arts, 1920 Spruce St., various ticket prices, 215-735-1685, pypa.info

TUESDAY

Phish

Catch rock band favorite Phish’s seemingly endless improvised jam-rock tunes at the BB&T Pavilion on Tuesday evening. And if you don’t get enough the first time around, they’ll be back Wednesday night.

7:30 p.m. with a second show on Wednesday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, $45 to $75, 856-365-1300, bbtpavilion.org

WEDNESDAY

Legoland Art Splash at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The bricksters from Legoland Discovery Center are coming to the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a Lego model of the museum. From 5 to 7 p.m., kids and adults can be Lego city architects, adding blocks to the model and designing their own replicas of the city. Legoland master builder Mike Nieves, who created the model, and Legoland mascot Bertie will be there.

5 to 7 p.m., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Wednesday nights are pay as you wish and children under 12 are always admitted free, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org

THURSDAY

Melissa Villaseñor

Saturday Night Live’s Villaseñor made a name for herself on the show with impressions ranging from Sarah Silverman and Celine Dion to Wanda Sykes and Owen Wilson, but she’s been practicing since she was 12. She comes to Philly with support from opener Steven Castillo, an SNL staff writer.

8 p.m., with additional shows Friday and Saturday, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $22 to $33, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Erykah Badu

The godmother of neo-soul released her last (great) album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), in 2010, but she’s always a provocative and unpredictably entertaining presence on stage. Her reputation as an enlightened artist took a hit recently when she drew heated criticism for her “I saw something good in Hitler” comment in an interview with New York magazine. On Aug. 23, Patti LaBelle also plays the Dell.

8 p.m. Friday, Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., $35 to $75, 215-685-9560, dellmusiccenter.com

Tim Meadows

In his decade-long run on Saturday Night Live, Meadows gave us classic characters that included Leon Phelps, the Ladies’ Man, and public affairs show host Lionel Osbourne. Soon, he’ll be starring in a spin-off of the Jenkintown-set Goldbergs as Mr. Glascott, principal of William Penn Academy.

7 p.m. Saturday, Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 1st Ave., $20 to $30, 610-354-8118, vfcasino.com