7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 8 to 14

SUNDAY
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Pianist Chick Corea teams up with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to perform the work of jazz great Thelonious Monk. Anticipate plenty of thoughtful improvisation.
7:30 p.m. Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $64 to $124, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
MONDAY
5 Seconds of Summer
Expect a fun, high-energy show from the Australian pop-rock band behind smash hits “She Looks So Perfect” and “Want You Back.”
8 p.m. Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St., resale tickets available, 215-922-1011, venue.tlaphilly.com
TUESDAY
On Your Feet!
Irresistibly danceable bio-musical of Latina power-chanteuse Gloria Estefan is the latest show on the Broadway Philadelphia roster.
7:30 p.m. with additional shows through April 15, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $20 to $124, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
WEDNESDAY
Madeleine Albright
The former Secretary of State discusses recent U.S. politics and her new book, Fascism: A Warning, in a Free Library author talk on the Penn campus.
7:30 p.m. Irvine Auditorium, University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Spruce St., $15, 800-595-4849, freelibrary.org
THURSDAY
Martha Stuckey: Due To The Sensitive Nature
The Philadelphia-based theater artist recounts “moments of pleasurable pain and painful pleasure” during her performance, which also includes live music. Parents are cautioned that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
8 p.m. with additional shows through April 14, SEI Innovation Studio, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $30, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Philadanco: Success Stories
Philadanco not only presents great dance but also has an impressive list of alumni still working in the dance world. The spring program will highlight the work of some of them, including Hope Boykin, now with Alvin Ailey, and Anthony Burrell, who has worked with Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.
7:30 p.m. Friday, with additional shows through April 15, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $30 to $49, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
Pink
Doylestown’s own Alecia Moore, the Super Bowl “Star-Spangled Banner” singer, comes back our way for a show. She’s touring behind Beautiful Trauma, the 2017 album that spawned the populist anthem “What About Us” and reaffirmed her status as Philly’s biggest pop star.
8 p.m. Friday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $67.45 to $499.95, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Philadelphia Furniture Show
If you’re in the market for some new home decor, the Philly Furniture Show is the place to snap up a finely crafted glass-top coffee table or a rocking chair carved from exotic wood.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St., $12 in advance, $15 on the day of, 207-781-2982, philadelphiafurnitureshow.com
