7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 22 to 28

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 22 to 28 Apr 19

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 29 to May 5

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 29 to May 5 Apr 26

SUNDAY

Karina Canellakis conducts the Curtis Institute of Music orchestra

Is time up for males monopolizing the podium? Canellakis, working in Europe quite a bit this season, is part of a promising new women’s movement. Her appearance at Curtis orchestra’s last concert of the season includes Strauss’ Four Last Songs with soprano Amanda Majeski and Scriabin’s The Poem of Ecstasy.

8 p.m. Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $20 to $75, 215-893-1999, curtis.edu

MONDAY

Geek Week at WOW Presents: OOLALA

Space rock glam band OOLALA kicks off a lineup of Philly Tech Week post-workshop entertainment at the Warehouse on Watts, all with a cash bar. The schedule includes a Mario Kart 64 tournament Wednesday and Star Wars Burlesque on Friday.

7 p.m. Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., $10, 215-853-6358, 2018phillytechweek.com

TUESDAY

Camila Cabello

Cuban American pop star (and former Fifth Harmony member) Camila Cabello has had a huge year with smash hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.” Expect show-stopping vocals and plenty of fun in her live performance.

8 p.m., Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., $49 to $149 for resale tickets, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com

WEDNESDAY

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

Franklin Square again comes aglow with beautiful giant lighted structures built by Chinese artisans using steel and silk. More than 1,500 lanterns are featured this year in 28 groupings. Visitors can also enjoy live performances and sip beer at the Dragon Beer Garden, open nightly.

7 to 11 p.m. nightly through June 30, Franklin Square, Sixth and Race Streets, $12 to $15, historicphiladelphia.org

THURSDAY

Bon Jovi

New Jersey’s second-favorite rock star was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this month (by Howard Stern). Now he’s back from Cleveland for a stop on his arena tour.

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $19.75 to $545, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

The Importance of Being Earnest

Oscar Wilde’s sharp yet lunatic play is often done as a big production number. The Hedgerow bunch, however, are fond of doing it, and doing it well, in an intimate setting.

8 p.m. Friday with additional shows through May 27, Hedgerow Theatre, 64 Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, $20 to $35, 610-565-4211, hedgerowtheatre.org

South Street Spring Festival

Celebrate the arrival of warm weather with live music, outdoor games, street food, and drinks — and the Maifest maypole.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, South Street between Front and Eighth Streets, pay-as-you-go, 215-413-3713, southstreet.com