7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 15 to 21

SUNDAY
Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival
Enjoy bites from more than 50 food trucks and tour some of Manayunk’s best restaurants during this kickoff to Manayunk Restaurant Week. You’ll also be able to stock up on homemade oils and spices, as well as fresh produce. There will be live music, too.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street, pay as you go, 215-482-9565, manayunk.com
MONDAY
Tamagawa University Taiko Drum and Dance Performance
Following two Sunday shows at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Fairmount Park, the famous drum and dance group moves on to Swarthmore, where the Delco crowd can catch a free performance, complete with dazzling costumes and choreography.
7:30 p.m. Swarthmore College Lang Concert Hall, free, 610-328-8000, swarthmore.edu
TUESDAY
Archdiocese Concert of Excellence
More than 450 students who attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are scheduled to play. Expect orchestras, choruses, jazz bands — and proud parents.
7 p.m. Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St., $37, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org
WEDNESDAY
Passage
World premiere of Christopher Chen’s fantasia based on E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India. This promises to be a special event, considering the Wilma’s HotHouse Company is in on the act.
7:30 p.m. with additional shows through May 13, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $25 general admission, $10 students, 215-546-7824, wilmatheater.org
THURSDAY
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, with the Ahn Trio
Chen is a favorite with New York audiences, visiting Philly as a NextMove presentation. Her work A Quest for Freedom traces her journey from Taiwan to the United States. Live music is a always a plus, and here it’s presented by the Ahn Trio, Korean-born Juilliard alumni and sisters.
7:30 p.m. with additional shows through April 22, Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., $42 to $62, $20 for students, 215-422-4580, princetheater.org
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show
Browse the paintings, books, jewelry, and porcelain arrayed at the Navy Yard for this high-quality showcase — one of the longest running antique shows in the country. You’ll find silver, textiles, and furniture, as well, from all historical periods.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad St., $20 for general admission, $18 for Penn students and seniors, 215-573-2247, philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com
Peter and the Wolf
Philadelphia Orchestra family concert transforms a bird into a flute, a grandfather into bassoon, a wolf into French horns, and a boy into strings. Prokofiev’s classic piece about human and animal nature. Michael Boudewyns narrates.
11:30 a.m. Saturday, Verizon Hall, 300 South Broad St., $20 to $48, 215-863-1999, philorch.org
