7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 1 to 7

SUNDAY

87th Annual Easter Promenade

Celebrate Easter at the 87th annual South Street happening with a parade, live music, candy, and other treats — including whatever Master of Ceremonies Henri David chooses to wear. Be sure to come decked out in your Sunday best for a chance to win one of the best-dressed contests.

12:30 p.m. stepping off at the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street en route to Headhouse Square, free, 215-413-3713, southstreet.com

MONDAY

Lorde

The “Royals” songwriter took an impressive leap forward with 2017’s Melodrama, an album that topped year-end lists and earned an album of the year nomination from the Grammys, which then dissed her by not offering her a solo performance spot.

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $35.50 to $95.50, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

TUESDAY

Maks, Val & Peta: Confidential

The trio from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars visit the Academy of Music for what’s billed as a night “to celebrate dancing, love, and life.” All three are said to feel deep emotional connections to their work and promise to share secrets.

8 p.m. Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $39 to $109, 855-306-5318, kimmelcenter.org

WEDNESDAY

Snow White

Playwright Greg Banks (who’s done Pinocchio and The Jungle Book at the Arden) returns to Old City to direct this world premiere. Banks’ twist on the fairy tale assigns all the roles, dwarfs and all, to just two actors. The duo tackling the parts are local favorite Doug Hara and New Yorker Nastassja Whitman.

10 a.m. Wednesday with additional shows through June 3, Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. Second St., $20 to $36, 215-922-1122, ardentheatre.org

THURSDAY

Grace and Grandeur

This Pennsylvania Ballet repertory program features the second act of the classical Paquita, the Balanchine favorite Theme and Variations, and Christopher Wheeldon’s For Four (which he created in 2006 for four very strong dancers, including Angel Corella, now the company’s artistic director.

7:30 p.m. Thursday with additional shows through next Sunday, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $35 to $149, 215-893-1999, paballet.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival

Check out a selection of films on sustainability and environmental issues at the second annual Environmental Film Fest, including Jeff Orlowski’s Chasing Coral, winner of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival audience award for documentaries, and Karina Holden’s Blue, an ocean documentary out of Australia.

Screenings start at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday, Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., $5 to $35, 215-247-3105, philaenvirofilmfest.org

Ryakubon Tea Demonstration

Watch a demonstration of ryakubon, a simple tray-style tea ceremony, and learn the traditional techniques used by the Urasenke Tea School of Philadelphia. The event kicks off the 21st Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival.

3 p.m. Saturday, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne and Horticultural Drives, free with admission, 215-878-5097, japanesehouse.org

Stockhausen’s Klang

Though composer Karlheinz Stockhausen didn’t live to complete his series of 24 pieces for each hour of the day, Klang is still 14 hours long. That’s why performances begin at 10 a.m. The pieces have a dense philosophical underpinning but are some of the most cogent music Stockhausen ever wrote. Cologne’s Ensemble Musikfabrik will be imported for the occasion.

10 a.m. Saturday with additional shows through Sunday, FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd., $25 to $40, 215-413-9006, fringearts.com

Jerry Seinfeld

The undisputed king of observational stand-up became a juggernaut with the sitcom Seinfeld. But even with multiple projects going on and more than 40 years in comedy under his belt, he still returns to the stage.

7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $70 to $175, 855-306-5318, kimmelcenter.org

