'Infinity War' record opening revised to $257.7M

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

NEW YORK (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" was even bigger than previously estimated.

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday reported final weekend numbers for the superhero smash at $257.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, further boosting the film's record-breaking opening weekend.

The revised figure was due to unexpectedly strong Sunday ticket sales, Disney said. The Marvel blockbuster grossed $69.2 million on Sunday, besting the record held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by more than $8 million.

Disney had forecast a $250 million debut, which topped the $248 million record set by "The Force Awakens" in 2015. Accounting for inflation, "The Force Awakens" would still narrowly edge "Infinity War" by a few million.

Marvel now holds six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time, with Disney accounting for nine of the 10. "Infinity War" also set a new global opening weekend record with ticket sales exceeding $630 million worldwide.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Avengers: Infinity War," Disney, $257,698,183, 4,474 locations, $57,599 average, $257,698,183, 1 Week.

2. "A Quiet Place," Paramount, $11,004,977, 3,565 locations, $3,087 average, $148,528,278, 4 Weeks.

3. "I Feel Pretty," STX Entertainment, $8,176,757, 3,440 locations, $2,377 average, $29,620,318, 2 Weeks.

4. "Rampage," Warner Bros., $7,205,315, 3,508 locations, $2,054 average, $78,030,872, 3 Weeks.

5. "Black Panther," Disney, $4,736,428, 1,650 locations, $2,871 average, $688,364,917, 11 Weeks.

6. "Super Troopers 2," 20th Century Fox, $3,729,287, 2,125 locations, $1,755 average, $22,214,216, 2 Weeks.

7. "Truth or Dare," Universal, $3,268,145, 2,420 locations, $1,350 average, $35,374,140, 3 Weeks.

8. "Blockers," Universal, $2,975,260, 2,324 locations, $1,280 average, $53,246,750, 4 Weeks.

9. "Ready Player One," Warner Bros., $2,563,325, 2,365 locations, $1,084 average, $130,811,543, 5 Weeks.

10. "Traffik," Lionsgate, $1,654,694, 1,046 locations, $1,582 average, $6,786,968, 2 Weeks.

11. "Isle of Dogs," Fox Searchlight, $1,427,275, 1,001 locations, $1,426 average, $27,047,998, 6 Weeks.

12. "MET Opera: Cendrillon (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,300,000, 900 locations, $1,444 average, $1,300,000, 1 Week.

13. "A Wrinkle in Time," Disney, $981,856, 371 locations, $2,647 average, $94,930,902, 8 Weeks.

14. "I Can Only Imagine," Roadside Attractions, $777,709, 970 locations, $802 average, $81,084,294, 7 Weeks.

15. "Chappaquiddick," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $694,989, 704 locations, $987 average, $15,808,830, 4 Weeks.

16. "Sherlock Gnomes," Paramount, $673,943, 731 locations, $922 average, $40,637,943, 6 Weeks.

17. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony," Lionsgate, $640,477, 540 locations, $1,186 average, $42,223,020, 5 Weeks.

18. "Bharat Ane Nenu," Great India Films, $366,996, 189 locations, $1,942 average, $3,156,805, 2 Weeks.

19. "You Were Never Really Here," Amazon Studios, $350,105, 233 locations, $1,503 average, $1,793,481, 4 Weeks.

20. "The Miracle Season," MIRR/LD, $290,939, 430 locations, $677 average, $9,441,585, 4 Weeks.