Jay Z cried with joy when mom came out to him as lesbian

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo released by Starpix, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter poses with his mother Gloria Carter at a fundraising event to support his college scholarship program in New York. The rapper speaks about his mother on the the April 6 episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" on Netflix. He says he cried when his mother came out to him and that he was happy that his mother was free.

NEW YORK (AP) - Jay Z says he cried with joy when his mother came out to him as lesbian.

In the April 6 episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" on Netflix, Jay Z says he was happy his mother was free.

The rap mogul says he'd known his mother was gay, but they discussed it for the first time eight months ago.

Jay Z says his mother had to live as someone she wasn't because she didn't want to embarrass her children.

Gloria Carter came out on Jay Z's 2017 song "Smile," which featured her poem "Livin in the Shadows."