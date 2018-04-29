Woman, 69, killed in Oxford Circle fire

A 69 year-old woman died in a fire at a residence on the 6900 block of Oakland Street in Oxford Circle, according to a Fire Department spokesperson. Two other people were uninjured. Rescue officials responded to the fire at 12:42 p.m. and it was under control by 12:55 p.m. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Red Cross was aiding the other two people. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.