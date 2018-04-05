National championship gives Villanova another boost

Penn, Princeton, other Ivies were harder to get into. Did higher scores on the new SAT convince more students to apply?

Hundreds of Villanova fans attend a celebration of the team's NCAA men's basketball tournament championship win at the Jake Nevin Field House on the Villanova University campus on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The team returned to Villanova from San Antonio on Tuesday. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

National studies are mixed on whether winning a national title in a major sport helps a university, but at Villanova, school officials are thrilled with how the basketball team’s success has played out over the last two years.

Like some other schools that have traveled the same path, Villanova has enjoyed a bounty of short-term spoils from its 2016 win: a surge in applications, success in fundraising and free marketing – and now has more to look forward to with its latest victory.

Not everyone thinks it’s a boon though, and experts say the window to take advantage of a win can be brief. But no one disputes the blanket of pride and warmth it brings to the Main Line campus.

“It has a very joyous, energizing effect on the campus for students, staff and most faculty,” said David Barrett, a long-time Villanova political science professor, who attended the team’s welcome home rally Tuesday, wearing his Final Four Wildcats T-shirt. “We’re all aware that it brings a great visibility to the campus, which is a good thing.”

Applications to Villanova SOURCE: Villanova University Staff Graphic

The year after winning the national basketball championship in 2016, applications to the Catholic university jumped 22 percent, the largest one-year increase in decades. For this fall, applications rose nearly 8 percent to 22,724.

As a result, Villanova, with about 10,800 undergraduate and graduate students, has become more selective. This spring, the university accepted less than 30 percent of its applicants, down from 43 percent in spring 2016, which can make a school more attractive in rankings.

Villanova also estimates it received hundreds of millions in free advertising from the 2016 win, not including the title game broadcast. The school logged more than 50,000 media hits over a one month period from the start of the NCAA tournament through the championship and saw the team splashed on the cover of more than 200 newspapers nationally.

And the championship coincided with the launch of a $60 million in fundraising effort to renovate the Pavilion where games are played. Donors haven’t disappointed. Over the last five years, donations have exceeded $100 million annually, said Mike O’Neill, senior vice president for university advancement, and Villanova reached its $600 million capital campaign goal 18 months early. The percentage of alumni giving also has grown to over 30 percent, he said.

Just how much of the fundraising success can be attributed to its success on the basketball court is unknown, O’Neill acknowledged.

“I would say that the national championship was one lever and yet another indicator that the university was moving in an extremely positive, confident direction,” he said.

How much more Villanova will benefit from a second title, which the Wildcats clinched this week, also is hard to predict.

“Numerous studies have found that the ‘advertising effect’ created by a national championship can impact everything from application rates to out-of-state enrollment to licensing revenue and increased donor support,” said Kristi Dosh, a sports business analyst, who has studied the effects of national championships. “However, this impact is fleeting and usually only lasts a few years, at best. That makes it important that schools are ready to capitalize on it as soon as it happens with their own marketing and outreach efforts.

“It also makes it important to continue appearing in the tournament and making deep runs in order to continually renew this advertising effect so that it isn’t simply a one-off lift but instead has a long-term impact.”

A 2009 study by economists Devin and Jaren Pope found that success on the court increases applications from 2 to 8 percent for the top 16 basketball schools, and that increases are two to four times greater for private schools than public ones. (Villanova is private.)

Game revenue and ticket sales can jump, too. That’s what Dosh found at the University of Florida after the men’s basketball team won the national title in 2006 and again in 2007.

But some experts, even one at Villanova, say the beneficial effects of a national championship are overblown.

More applications don’t necessarily equate to a stronger student body and better teaching and learning, said Rick Eckstein, a professor of sociology, who noted he was speaking about general trends, not Villanova. Even lower acceptance rates, while perhaps more attractive to applicants, aren’t necessarily meaningful, he said.

“A school which gets an application windfall, for whatever reason, can see its acceptance rate drop from, say, 50 percent to 35 percent even though nothing of substance has changed,” said Eckstein, an expert in intercollegiate and youth sports. “Future families, though, will assume that the 35 percent is better than the 50 percent, which might lead to an even bigger application windfall in subsequent years, further improving the acceptance rate with still no actual improvements in the trenches. It’s all perception.”

Universities, he said, should think carefully about the emphasis they place on athletics because the return isn’t so clear.

But he acknowledged that in Villanova’s case, the championship certainly has made the campus a fun place to be and builds school spirit.

“Nobody’s going to look unkindly on that,” he said.

But it also means lost class time. The university canceled classes for two days this week as a result of the championship, on Tuesday, the day after the title game, and again Thursday for the parade honoring players.

“The reality is it has somewhat of a disruptive academic effect,” acknowledged Barrett, the political science professor.

Students streaming into the rally Tuesday night wearing their Villanova shirts and hats, said the team’s success brought the school community closer and gave their university even greater national prominence.

“I think it definitely put us more on the map in regard to sports and the school itself,” said Matt Garmer, a junior mechanical engineering major from Rockville, Md.

The game drew Villanova audiences around the country. O’Neill noted that there were more than 50 game watch events, including one in London and another in Australia.

A group of cloistered nuns from Pennabilli, Italy, who had watched the game, sent the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, Villanova president, a photo of themselves, fingers up in a “V” for Villanova.

“The publicity generated for the school is especially positive with many stating that (Villanova Coach) Jay Wright and the program ‘do things the right way,’ which is also the sentiment that is widely held on campus,” said Charles Taylor, a marketing professor at Villanova’s business school, who has written on the impact of winning national championships.

Villanova already draws a strong student body.

The middle 50 percent of applicants for fall 2017 had an average GPA of 4.0 or above and scored between 1360 and 1480 (out of 1600) on the reading and math SAT.

“It has only gone up,” said Provost Patrick Maggitti.

