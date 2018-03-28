Police: Ammunition, combat vest found at home of teen who allegedly threatened Delco high school

An 18-year-old foreign exchange student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at a parochial high school in Delaware County.

An Tso Sun, 18, from Taiwan, who is now in Delaware County Prison, allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Catholic Bonner Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, according to the Upper Darby Police Department. The threat said the shooting would happen May 1.

Sun later claimed he was joking, though a classmate reported the threat to police, who found that Sun had allegedly been searching how to purchase an AK-47, police said. A ballistic vest and “other equipment” were found at the host home where he has been living.

An Tso Sun, 18, arrested for threatening to shoot up local high school. Sun was found to have a military vest and ammunition at his residence. Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/hRV1ec6TRl — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 28, 2018

“Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy and to the high school for their valuable [assistance],” the police department said in a social media post.

Sun has been charged with making terroristic threats, according to his docket sheet.

The archdiocese did not return an immediate request for comment. A press conference with further details on the arrest is planned later for later Wednesday morning.