Penn's 'profoundly painful' past: At least 75 of the school's earliest trustees owned slaves

The University of Pennsylvania announced Friday it will take steps to recognize the school’s hundreds-year-old ties to slavery, an issue issue unearthed by undergraduate students during research last fall.

Penn President Amy Gutmann said in a statement that “no fewer than 75 of the university’s early trustees owned at least one enslaved person” and that the work of slaves was used to support Penn faculty and students. Some of its faculty and alumni advocated for slavery and supported the Confederacy, while its medical school faculty engaged in “racial pseudoscience,” Gutmann said, citing findings from a university committee.

“This was a profoundly painful and odious part of our nation’s history,” Gutmann said. “No segment of American society or institution founded during the 18th Century, including the University of Pennsylvania, escaped its scourge. Far from it.”

The university will continue to research the ties, she vowed, develop a site to share the information and join a consortium of other universities studying their ties to slavery.

Penn’s announcement comes after similar steps in recent years by other universities founded in the colonial age, including Georgetown, and Princeton universities. Georgetown in 2016 announced steps to atone for its ties, including offering preferential treatment in admissions to descendants of slaves.

Penn’s commitment follows research last fall by the Penn Slavery Project, a group of undergraduate students and their history professor who first uncovered some of Penn’s ties to slavery, though the university in the past had downplayed any significant links. Gutmann then established a committee to look into the matter; the report this week came from that group, citing the student research and augmenting it.

Gutmann praised the student group whose research spurred Penn to study the matter.

“Penn will continue this effort to learn still more about its past, disseminate our findings, grapple with the implications for our present, and work to secure an ever more inclusive future,” she said. “The power of knowledge advances our common good; it enables us to be stronger and wiser; and it is essential to our moving forward together.”

Among the trustees who owned at least one slave was Penn’s first provost, William Smith, Gutmann said. But the ties ran deeper.

“For 13 years, from 1757 to 1770, the University’s trustees reimbursed Ebenezer Kinnersley, Penn’s first professor of English and Oratory who also was a dormitory steward, for the work of an enslaved man that he owned,” Gutmann said. “In this and other ways, the labor of enslaved people was used to support and care for Penn faculty and students.”

One medical school faculty member, John Morgan, owned at least one slave and traveled to Jamaica to seek funds from families who owned slaves, the report found. Medical school faculty, under Dean William Horner, were instrumental in promoting “racial pseudoscience,” she said.

Furthermore, Penn faculty and alumni “were actively involved in framing the Constitution to support slavery and in administering state slavery laws,” Gutmann said. “Alumnus and Professor of Mathematics Hugh Williamson was instrumental in arguing for the insertion of the three-fifths clause into the US Constitution, which counted enslaved persons as three-fifths of a person for the purposes of Congressional representation. Penn alumnus and Trustee, Judge William Tilghman, was a conservative interpreter of Pennsylvania’s gradual manumission laws. Several alumni who owned enslaved people were prominent leaders or supporters of the Confederacy.”

Kathleen Brown, the history professor who oversaw the Penn Slavery Project, nor the students involved in the research could be reached for immediate comment after Gutmann’s announcement Friday.