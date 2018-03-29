Two resign from SRC as the shift to a Philly school board begins

Two School Reform Commission members resigned their seats Thursday, an unexpected move that signals the transition to local control is well underway.
Chair Joyce Wilkerson and Commissioner Christopher McGinley, both on the short list for school board seats, will apparently get them. They resigned presumably to clear the way for board appointment.
Estelle Richman, a current commissioner, will become chair. And two familiar names are returning to fill the vacant seats: Mayor Kenney named Marjorie Neff, the former Masterman principal and SRC chair, and Fran Burns, the district’s former chief operations officer, who recently left to become a professor at Villanova University, to fill the vacancies.
Burns and Neff will serve until June 30, when the commission ceases to exist.
“In this time of transition from the SRC to the new Board of Education it is important to have two voices on the SRC who are ready from day one,” Kenney said in a statement. “Marge Neff and Fran Burns need no introduction to the issues that face the School District of Philadelphia.”
Though the mayor stopped short of saying he would choose Wilkerson and McGinley for board seats, it seems a foregone conclusion. The new, nine-member board, which must be appointed by April 6, will manage a $3 billion budget and 205,000 students in traditional public and charter schools.
