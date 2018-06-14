Two men shot, one critically, in Fairhill

Susan Snyder has covered education for the Inquirer since 1998. She currently covers higher education. She was a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2012.

Two men were shot, one critically, Thursday night in the Fairhill section of city, Philadelphia police said.

The shootings happened outside on the 3100 block of North Front Street about 9:35 p.m., police said. A 19-year-old man, shot once in the back, was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in the left calf. Medics also took him to Temple. He was reported in stable condition.

Police did not release the identities of the victims, and no arrests were made.