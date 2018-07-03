Will Trump administration's directive on race-based admissions have impact locally?

Tuition was rising, appeal was falling. Here's how Drexel University is stopping the slide

President Donald Trump’s administration will encourage colleges to use race-blind admissions policies. What impact that will have on local colleges is uncertain.

The Trump administration, according to the New York Times, will encourage local colleges and universities to adopt race-blind admission standards, reversing policy under former President Obama.

Just what impact the Trump administration’s stance will have on college admissions locally is uncertain. Staffing on many campuses was sparse Tuesday afternoon as the holiday approached. Attempts to reach more than a half dozen admissions deans were unsuccessful.

But it’s clear that many colleges for years have been considering race as a factor in admissions in an attempt to admit increasingly diverse freshmen classes.

And their efforts were bolstered by a 2016 Supreme Court case. By a 4-3 vote, the court upheld the University of Texas at Austin’s argument that it needed to consider race to ensure diversity of its student body and that it had exhausted other means of achieving that goal. Many local schools, including Haverford, Swarthmore, Bucknell, Temple, and Drexel, joined in court briefs filed in the case, arguing in favor of allowing the use of race as a criterion to enhance diversity.

The Trump administration move comes amidst a high profile lawsuit by Asian American students against Harvard, accusing the Ivy League school of discriminating against them in the admissions process and as the swing vote in the Texas case is preparing to exit the Supreme Court.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who had not supported affirmative-action cases in the past, joined with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen G. Breyer to affirm the the University of Texas’ admission practice.

Kennedy announced his retirement last month, and with Trump scheduled to appoint a successor, colleges eventually could lose the legal right to consider race in admissions.

The Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday quickly condemned the Trump administration’s intentions.

“The president is sending a message to his future nominee and to his base that he and his administration don’t care about diversity and will actively work to turn back the clock,” said Congressman Cedric L. Richmond, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

If college officials’ reaction to the 2016 case is any indication, they won’t be happy.

“We do believe in the value of diversity in the undergraduate admission process,” Jim Bock, dean of admissions at Swarthmore College said, lauding the Supreme Court decision in 2016. “A diverse community enriches the academic experience for all the students, so we’re excited the court has affirmed that moving forward.”

Randall C. Deike, who oversees admissions at Drexel, also hailed the decision in 2016. Drexel, he said at that time, also considers other factors, such as test scores, grades, the rigor of the high school curriculum, and an applicant’s home state.

“Our goal is to make sure our campus reflects the world in which our students are going to live and work,” he said

