Temple University to consider rescinding Bill Cosby's honorary degree after guilty verdict

Temple University will consider rescinding Bill Cosby’s honorary degree in the wake of his conviction Thursday of drugging and assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand, the university announced.

And Patrick O’Connor, chairman of Temple’s board, will recuse himself from the discussion on the matter, the university said. O’Connor, a lawyer, represented Cosby in 2005 against Andrea Constand’s sexual assault claims and has faced criticism for it.

Reached on Thursday, O’Connor declined comment on Cosby’s guilty verdict.

“Temple University respects today’s decision reached by the jury in the Bill Cosby case,” university spokesman Ray Betzner said. “Today’s decision provides additional facts for the university to consider with respect to Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.”

While many other universities around the country already have rescinded Cosby’s degree, Temple had left it in place. Cosby, a Temple graduate, long-time benefactor and former Temple board member, had been a long-time fixture at the university for decades. He left the board in December 2014 under fire after more than a dozen women had accused him of sexual misconduct. Cosby had served on the board since 1982.

As the allegations were unfolding, the university has grappled with how to treat a man who had long been identified with Temple, who wore Temple sweatshirts and hung Temple flags on the set of The Cosby Show, and who for years had been a popular speaker at university commencements.

Among other universities that have pulled Cosby’s honorary degrees are: University of Pennsylvania, Muhlenberg, Franklin and Marshall, Lehigh, Wilkes, Drexel, the University of Pittsburgh, Brown, Tufts, Goucher, Fordham, Marquette, Baylor and the University of San Francisco.

