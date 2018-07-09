Temple business dean resigns over falsified MBA data used in rankings

Do ESG investments outperform? One investor says 'no way'

After 22 years, M. Moshe Porat is out as Temple’s business school dean, following an investigation into wrong data given to U.S. News and World Report.

The long-time dean of Temple’s business school resigned Monday after a study commissioned by the university blamed him for falsified data about the school’s online MBA program, resulting in inflated national rankings.

Moshe Porat’s resignation comes less than a year after U.S. News and World Report dropped Temple’s prestigious and fast-growing online MBA program from its rankings for misrepresenting data. Before the misrepresentations were discovered, the school’s program had topped the national list for four straight years.

Porat, once rumored to be a possible in-house contender for president, has led the business school – which touts an enrollment of more than 9,000 students and more than 200 full-time faculty – for 22 years.

He also led Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management and has resigned from that position, too, the university said.

Temple president Richard M. Englert in an email to the university community Monday said he and Provost JoAnne A. Epps asked Porat to resign. Porat, Englert said, initiated the disbanding of a longstanding committee in place to ensure the accuracy of rankings data and that the “absence of checks and balances, together with an undue focus on rankings, enabled such misreporting.”

Under Porat’s leadership, Englert wrote, “The Fox School… knowingly provided false information to at least one rankings organization about the Online MBA. In addition to the misreporting of the number of students who took the GMAT from 2015 to 2018, the average undergraduate GPA was overstated, and there were inaccuracies in the number of offers of admission as well as in the degree of student indebtedness.”

Other employees were implicated in the law firm’s investigation and report, but were not named. Englert Monday afternoon declined to name the employee who submitted the false data or say whether that employee still worked for Temple.

Earlier this year, Temple’s error concerning the reporting of standardized test scores by applicants came to light. U.S. News penalizes online MBA programs if fewer than three-quarters of new entrants submit a GMAT or GRE score – considered a staple for graduate business education – because the lack of data makes it unlikely the scores are representative of the entire class. Temple mistakenly said all 255 of the program’s latest incoming class submitted GMAT scores to get into the program.

The school later acknowledged that only 50 students, or 19.6 percent, submitted GMAT scores.

In the previous three years, the school also claimed that 100 percent of students submitted the scores.

After the misrepresentations came to light, a Temple MBA student sued the university, alleging that he and others were defrauded. That suit is pending.

A Fox business employee discovered the error and the school self-reported it to U.S. News, said Epps. The university commissioned the Jones Day law firm to investigate.

The online MBA has been a major money-maker for the business school. More than 300 students are enrolled in the program, which charges about $60,000 a student, and has grown considerably in recent years.

The online MBA launched in fall 2009 under Darin Kapanjie, who came to Temple in 2003 as a faculty member in statistics.

Temple said Kapanjie is still employed but declined to comment further.

Porat has worked at Temple for about four decades and has led the business school since 1996. He received his undergraduate degree in economics and statistics and his MBA from Tel Aviv University and got his doctorate at Temple.

The university also plans to look into whether false data was reported for other surveys and to establish practices to prevent problems, the school said.

An interim dean will be named within a month and a national search launched for a replacement, the school said.

