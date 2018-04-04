Mayor Kenney on Wednesday named his school board, announcing a nine-member panel that will begin running the Philadelphia School District on July 1. The new members are:
Teachers, social service experts, and more: Meet the 9 new Philly school board members
Julia Danzy, 78, with degrees in social work from Columbia University and government administration from the University of Pennsylvania, has worked in the social-services field for more than three decades. A consultant now, she was the director of social services in Mayor John F. Street’s second term, overseeing both the city health and welfare departments. Before that, she was a deputy commissioner of the city health agency for two years and served for eight years as a social-services expert for Philadelphia City Council.
Letitia Egea-Hinton, 61, worked as a top official with Philadelphia agencies to help the homeless for nearly 30 years. Egea-Hinton has also taught social work at Alvernia University in Reading. She earned a master’s in social work from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s from Antioch University, and an undergraduate degree from Chestnut Hill College.
Mallory Fix Lopez, 33, is a Lancaster-born linguist and founder of Language ConnectEd, a consulting firm for scientists and scholars. She is on the faculty at the Community College of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania. Fix Lopez designed the curriculum for the Free Library’s English-as-a-second-language cooking class and is the former coordinator of chef Jose Garces’ ESL program.
Lee Huang, 45, is senior vice president and principal at Econsult Solutions Inc., a Philadelphia economic-analysis company. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Penn’s Wharton School and master’s degree from the university’s Fels School of Government. Huang serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, and Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia.
Maria McColgan, 46, teaches at Drexel University College of Medicine and Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, where she works for the CARES Institute for Child Abuse research and education. She completed medical school at Temple University School of Medicine, and completed an internship and residency at St. Christopher’s and then a fellowship at Michigan State University. Her husband was a Republican nominee for U.S. House of Representatives in 1990 and ’96. He was also a candidate for an at-large City Council seat in 2011.
Christopher McGinley, 59, a Temple University associate professor, was appointed by Mayor Kenney to the Philadelphia School Reform Commission in 2017. Over the years, he worked with the Philadelphia School District as a teacher, principal and administrator. In 1999, McGinley was appointed assistant superintendent in the Cheltenham School District and four years later was promoted to superintendent. In 2008, McGinley became superintendent of the Lower Merion School District. As superintendent, McGinley oversaw a controversial redistricting plan. A group of black parents sued the district, accusing it of illegally using race as a factor in the redistricting. A federal district judge ruled that, although race was a factor, it wasn’t illegal.
Angela McIver, 50, is CEO and founder of Math Foundations LLC and Trapezium Math Club. She has a doctorate in teaching, learning and curriculum from the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. A former middle school math teacher, she has three children who attend Philadelphia public schools.
Joyce Wilkerson, 67, until late March the chair of the School Reform Commission, is senior adviser for community relations and development at Temple University. Former Chief of staff to Mayor John F. Street, Wilkerson began her career as a lawyer at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia. She worked for the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority before joining then-Council President Street’s staff in 1992, staying on when he became mayor in 2000. Wilkerson later served as executive director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority after Hurricane Katrina. She was named to the SRC by Kenney in 2016. Wilkerson graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has a law degree from the University of California-Berkeley.
Wayne Walker, 59, is president of Walker Nell Partners, an international business consulting firm. Prior to founding his company, Walker served as senior counsel at the DuPont Co. and in business reorganization for a consulting and accountancy firm. He has served on many boards, including those of Habitat for Humanity International, the National Philanthropic Trust, and the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia. He holds degrees from Loyola University (New Orleans) and Catholic University of America.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.