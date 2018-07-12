A former drug dealer made good and became a Philly teacher. So why is he thinking of leaving the profession?

A former drug dealer made good and became a Philly teacher. So why is he thinking of leaving the profession? Jul 11

The teacher supply is plummeting. Pa. will spend $2M to stem the tide.

The teacher supply is plummeting. Pa. will spend $2M to stem the tide. Jul 12

You can also find her on Twitter here .

Kristen is a Pulitzer Prize winner, part of a team whose "Assault on Learning" series about violence in the Philadelphia schools won the 2012 prize for public service for the Inquirer. Please pass along the scoop about what’s going on at your Philadelphia public school; Kristen welcomes tips, story ideas and witty banter at kgraham@phillynews.com or 215-854-5146.

Kristen Graham covers the Philadelphia School District. A native Philadelphian – and a product of the school system and Temple University – she has written about everything from crime and county government to education since joining the Inquirer in 2000.

Amid a plummeting supply of teachers nationwide, Pennsylvania is spending $2 million to recruit and retain more educators.

Pennsylvania used to license more than 14,000 new teachers annually. Now, it issues certificates to fewer than 5,000, and the state aims to do something about that.

Gov. Wolf announced grants Thursday to eight universities around the commonwealth — including Drexel, Cabrini, Lehigh, and the University of Pennsylvania — that will develop and implement residency programs for educators.

“While Pennsylvania’s educator preparation system is one of the largest in the country, the Commonwealth faces significant challenges, including a steep decline in the number of qualified teaching candidates,” Wolf said in a release. “These grants will benefit our students by providing advanced training to better prepare teachers and school leaders to serve in our most high-need areas.”

The number of education majors in Pennsylvania colleges and universities has dropped 55 percent since 1996, officials said.

And the number of new teaching certificates issued in the state sunk a whopping 71 percent between 2009-10 and 2016-17, to just 4,412 from 14,247.

The crisis is not limited to Pennsylvania. There is a nationwide shortage of teachers — most acute in the areas of special education, science and math. The supply of new teachers is low and declining, according to recent research, and the demand for educators is swelling.

Teacher turnover is a real problem, as well. Up to 50 percent of new teachers leave the profession in the first five years; experts estimate the teacher-attrition rate is about 8 percent annually, with higher quit rates in urban districts.

The Pennsylvania grants will, in some cases, pay for the establishment and expansion of programs that prepare teachers and principals with a full year residency. Drexel University was awarded $710,275 to expand its residency program. Other universities are getting funding to plan such residencies for principals and teachers. Cabrini was awarded $74,688, Lehigh $56,771, and the University of Pennsylvania got $74,575 for planning.

Residencies will be developed in partnership with at least one high-needs district, and will include clinical experience and intensive supports, officials said.