Student charged in Lehigh residence hall 'racist language'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University officials say a student has been arrested in connection with what officials call “racist language” scrawled in a room in a university residence hall.
Officials said the student was charged with ethnic intimidation, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief after the incident was reported Thursday night.
University president John Simon said the case involved language “scrawled on a surface in the room” as well as “destruction of personal and university property.”
The statement didn’t identify the student or say what was written. In a campus-wide email Friday, Simon called it “cowardly, vile and disgusting.” The accused student was also suspended and barred from campus.
He said Saturday that administrators had “reached out to the student who was victimized by this behavior and are offering their support and assistance.”
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.