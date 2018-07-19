Is Stoneleigh safe? LM Schools buys nearby property for middle school

I cover schools in the region with a particular focus on innovation and trends.

View of the Stoneleigh Mansion in the Natural Lands garden Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Lower Merion School District has agreed to purchase a 19th century Beaux Arts mansion to build a new middle school, indicating it is moving ahead with plans to take 6.9 acres of Stoneleigh garden to use as athletic fields for the new school.

The school board unanimously agreed to enter a formal agreement to purchase the 21.83-acre site from the Foundation for Islamic Education for $12 million contingent on a number of conditions, including that the district find nearby space for outdoor activities.

District spokeswoman Amy Buckman said in an email, “The search for that space is ongoing and no options have been taken ‘off the table.’”

Lower Merion Commissioners have already helped with another condition, killing a plan to upgrade the mansion’s historic resource classification from Class 2 to Class 1, which indicates greater historic value and offers more protection under Lower Merion’s historic preservation ordinance. The district has said it wouldn’t purchase the property with the upgraded classification.

But it is the issue of where to put athletic fields that has roiled the community, which has come out in force to protect the brand-new Stoneleigh gardens, once the family home of John and Chara Haas who deeded the property to Natural Lands for a public garden that took two years to create and that opened on Mother’s Day in May.

The district said at the time it might consider taking the entire garden through eminent domain though it has backed off that plan. Natural Lands, which added 10,000 plants and 350 trees, said the entire property is protected from development in perpetuity by conservation easements.

The extra ground is needed because the Islamic Foundation site is too steep for athletic fields.

Residents and conservationists had condemned the school district’s plan to take Stoneleigh, which they said is not only illegal but would ruin the aesthetic of the carefully curated garden.

Even the Pennsylvania legislature jumped into action to help the garden, last month hastily approving a new law that would prevent government entities such as school districts from seizing land that is under easement without court approval.

That the district is moving ahead despite the intense opposition reflects the increasing urgency of finding a solution to overcrowding in its middle and elementary schools while facing a lack of large, available open land in the affluent suburb. Attempts to acquire two other potential sites, St. Charles Seminary and Friends Central, did not pan out.

The district expects to top out at 9,300 students during the next decade. Administrators previously said they hoped to have an expansion plan – involving either a new school or adding capacity to several existing ones – in place by the end of the last school year. Officials say they hope to have a new fifth- through eighth- grade middle school open by the fall of 2022.

According to the Lower Merion Conservancy, the planning commission’s recommendation that the Clothier Estate be upgraded to a Class 1 designation had been relatively assured until the district signaled that if that happened it would exercise eminent domain to condemn all of Stoneleigh to build the middle school and playing fields. The board’s 7-7 vote last month killed the recommendation.

The former farm was once owned by the Clothier family of the Strawbridge and Clothier retail dynasty. Its immense white stucco mansion was designed by legendary architect Horace Trumbauer, who designed the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Free Library of Philadelphia.