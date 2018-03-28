Billionaire gets name change to Abington Schwarzman High School after $25M gift

I cover schools in the region with a particular focus on innovation and trends.

When Wall Street billionaire Stephen Schwarzman announced he was donating $25 million to Abington High School, he said in a release that investing in public education “yields one of the best returns imaginable – a new generation of creative, capable and collaborate future leaders…”

For the Blackstone CEO there was another, far more personal, return – his name on his alma mater, which the school board voted on Tuesday night to rename Abington Schwarzman High School.

Superintendent Amy Sichel did not respond to a request for comment, but shortly after the board voted unanimously to rename the school, the news exploded on a Facebook forum where residents vented over the move, calling it “insane”, “egotistical” and “stupid.”

“The stadium is already named after him. That’s enough. Too much ego,” wrote one commenter.

“Maybe they’ll give the school directors little team schwarzman shirts at the next meeting,” another wrote.

Schwarzman couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

According to the action item on the school board agenda, “the Grantor (the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation) agrees to make a total contribution to the Foundation and District of $25,000,000 in return for, among other things, naming and recognition rights for the Abington Senior High School, to be renamed the Abington Schwarzman High School.”

Last month, the district announced that the wealthy businessman and close friend of President Trump would give the staggering donation to his old school, where he starred in track and won the student council presidency. Sichel, who has known Schwarzman for more than a decade and attended his 70th birthday party last year at his Palm Beach estate, said she had been talking to him for more than a year about the gift.

Sichel maintains the money will transform education at the 1950s-era high school, and will be used to build a new science and technology center and completely renovate the high school from which Schwarzman graduated in 1965.

In 2004, Sichel also lobbied Schwarzman to donate to the district’s $1 million stadium fund drive, which was eventually named Schwarzman Stadium.

Selling naming rights for college buildings and even high school athletic fields has become increasingly common – in 2010 Lower Merion named its gym after its most famous alum, Kobe Bryant, after he donated $411,000, the largest gift in the district’s history at that time. But far fewer public elementary and high schools have embraced naming buildings after rich donors.

David Judge, a father of three Abington students, said he went to the meeting after his wife noticed the agenda item about the name change. He said there was very little discussion among school board members, who focused on all the good the money was going to do.

But Judge said he was concerned that the public wasn’t told about the name change until they day the board voted on it – even though it’s been more than a month since the gift was announced. He assumed some part of renovated school would be named after Schwarzman, he said, “the science wing, a lab or a portion of the new thing, but not renaming the entire school.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.